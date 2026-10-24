Arsenal vs Everton: Gunners take advantage of Man City slip-up to go joint-top of EPL

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal delivered a straightforward performance, beating Everton 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

TOOK CARE OF BUSINESS. https://t.co/92lmHfun4z — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 24, 2026

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The Gunners took control early and never looked like surrendering the three points. Ezri Konsa opened the scoring in the seventh minute, converting from a corner to give Arsenal their first set-piece goal of the season.

A 2-0 win against Everton puts @Arsenal level on points with Man City at the top of the table 👊 https://t.co/vyPMpiyOHz — Premier League (@premierleague) October 24, 2026

Viktor Gyökeres provided the assist as Konsa poked the ball home amid a scramble in the box.

Arsenal dominated possession and created the clearer chances throughout the first half. Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze both went close, while Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard dictated the tempo in midfield.

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Everton offered little threat, though they remained organised and limited the hosts to few clear openings before the break.

Arsenal managed the game professionally in the closing stages, making several substitutions to protect the clean sheet and rest key players.

Everton pushed forward in search of a response but rarely troubled David Raya. Vitaliy Mykolenko was booked and later forced off injured, while the visitors’ attacking efforts lacked conviction.