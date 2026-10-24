Coventry vs Fulham: Iwobi and Bassey help Cottagers secure back-to-back wins

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey triumphed over Taiwo Awoniyi and Frank Onyeka.

Fulham secured a vital 1-0 away victory over Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, relying on an 80th-minute strike from Oscar Bobb to claim all three points in a tense Premier League relegation battle.

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The clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena pitted two struggling sides desperate to climb out of the bottom three.

Featuring Super Eagles stars Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi in the starting lineup, Álvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham side dominated possession but had to grind through a physical contest before snatching a late winner to jump out of the relegation zone.

Key match details

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Fulham dictated the tempo from the opening whistle, holding the bulk of possession, but struggled to break down Coventry's low block.

Lampard’s Coventry City attempted to strike on the counter-attack, trying to exploit the flanks through Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

However, Fulham's backline, anchored by Calvin Bassey and David Affengruber, held firm, while goalkeeper Bernd Leno produced two crucial saves to keep the hosts at bay.

The stalemate persisted into the second half, with both managers turning to their benches for an offensive spark.

Coventry introduced the Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Frank Onyeka, while Fulham countered by bringing on Sander Berge and Rodrigo Muniz. Despite the fresh legs, clear-cut chances remained at a premium for both sides.

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The breakthrough finally arrived in the 80th minute. Winger Oscar Bobb found space inside the penalty area and fired past Coventry goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.