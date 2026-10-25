Man United vs B'mouth: Carragher explains why Carrick refused to bring on Bruno Fernandes

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher analysed Michael Carrick's decision to leave Bruno Fernandes as an unused substitute.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Manchester United manager Michael Carrick intentionally tried to humiliate club captain Bruno Fernandes by leaving him on the bench as an unused substitute during their humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

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The comments follow a disastrous Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils' abysmal start to the 2026/27 campaign reached a new low.

Carrick made the call to drop his captain from the starting lineup, replacing him with Mason Mount, in what appeared to be a direct punishment for Fernandes publicly questioning the coaching staff's tactics following their 4-1 UEFA Champions League loss to Como earlier in the week.

Carragher's theory

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While the initial dropping of Fernandes was a major talking point, Carragher believes the true statement was made during the second half of the match.

Despite Manchester United trailing by multiple goals and desperately needing creativity, Carrick instructed Fernandes to warm up but ultimately ignored him. Instead, the manager introduced Matheus Cunha, Joshua Zirkzee, and teenager Shea Lacey from the bench.

Speaking after the match, Carragher insisted that the manager never had any intention of playing the Portuguese international.

"I don't think Michael Carrick was ever going to bring Bruno Fernandes on," Carragher speculated. "I think it was a deliberate decision just to leave him on the bench and almost try to embarrass him a little bit in front of the supporters - I don't know."

"I think what Bruno did after the game in Como was on the back of him getting brought off, and I think Michael Carrick never had any intention of bringing him on at all – that sub was never going to happen."

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A worsening crisis at Old Trafford

Bournemouth completely dismantled Manchester United on their own turf on Sunday, October 25. Rayan opened the scoring for the visitors in the 38th minute, before Marcus Tavernier doubled the advantage just before halftime.

Evanilson sealed the comprehensive 3-0 victory in the 71st minute, exposing a complete lack of defensive organisation and attacking cohesion from the home side.

The sheer magnitude of the defeat, combined with the incredibly toxic dressing room politics currently playing out in the public eye, has placed unimaginable pressure on Carrick's shoulders.