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Liverpool vs Brighton: Reds shoot Seagulls back to earth with Isak and Wirtz masterclass
Liverpool claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over high-flying Brighton thanks to big-money signings Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Bradley Barcola
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Liverpool had big money signings Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Bradley Barcola to thank for a comfortable 2-0 win over high-flying Brighton.
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The win for Liverpool was Brighton's first loss in eight games, as the Seagulls conceded for the first time in five matches.
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