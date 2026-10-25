Advertisement

Liverpool vs Brighton: Reds shoot Seagulls back to earth with Isak and Wirtz masterclass

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:01 - 25 October 2026
Liverpool claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory over high-flying Brighton thanks to big-money signings Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Bradley Barcola
Advertisement

Liverpool had big money signings Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Bradley Barcola to thank for a comfortable 2-0 win over high-flying Brighton.

Advertisement

The win for Liverpool was Brighton's first loss in eight games, as the Seagulls conceded for the first time in five matches.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man United vs B'mouth: Carragher explains why Carrick refused to bring on Bruno Fernandes
Football
25.10.2026
Man United vs B'mouth: Carragher explains why Carrick refused to bring on Bruno Fernandes
Is this the end? Man Utd players booed off as Carrick set for sack
Premier League
25.10.2026
Is this the end? Man Utd players booed off as Carrick set for sack
Liverpool vs Brighton: Reds shoot Seagulls back to earth with Isak and Wirtz masterclass
Football
25.10.2026
Liverpool vs Brighton: Reds shoot Seagulls back to earth with Isak and Wirtz masterclass
Goodbye Carrick? Manchester United disgraced again as Bournemouth run riot
Premier League
25.10.2026
Goodbye Carrick? Manchester United disgraced again as Bournemouth run riot
Olise is better than Yamal — World Cup winner explains why
Football
25.10.2026
Olise is better than Yamal — World Cup winner explains why
Premier League: What Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi said after equalling Mohamed Salah’s historic appearance record
Football
25.10.2026
Premier League: What Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi said after equalling Mohamed Salah’s historic appearance record