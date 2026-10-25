El Clasico: Real Madrid suffer catastrophic blow ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid have suffered a major setback ahead of Sunday's El Clásico as Thibaut Courtois is ruled out with flu symptoms. Andriy Lunin is expected to start in goal with Carlo Ancelotti's side trailing leaders Barcelona by six points in La Liga.

Real Madrid have suffered a major setback ahead of Sunday’s El Clásico after confirming that Thibaut Courtois will miss their La Liga showdown against Barcelona due to flu symptoms.

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The Belgian goalkeeper’s late withdrawal leaves Andriy Lunin expected to take his place between the posts in a fixture that could have significant implications for the title race.

Courtois ruled out of Barcelona showdown

Madrid confirmed Courtois’ absence in a statement published on the club’s official website, revealing that the decision came shortly before the meeting with their fierce rivals.

“Thibaut Courtois's absence has been confirmed at the last moment from the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, scheduled for this Sunday evening as part of the fixtures of the tenth round of the Spanish league, due to flu symptoms,” the club announced.

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Madrid also confirmed that Ukrainian goalkeeper Ilya Voloshyn had joined the squad as a replacement for the Belgian.

Courtois’ absence represents a significant disruption to Madrid’s preparations, given his experience and established position as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper. The 34-year-old has featured in 12 matches across all competitions this season, conceding 14 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

With little time to adjust their plans, Madrid are now expected to turn to Lunin, who faces the responsibility of protecting the goal against a Barcelona side leading the La Liga standings.

Real Madrid face Barcelona with title pressure mounting

The timing of Courtois’ withdrawal adds another complication for Madrid as they prepare for one of the most important fixtures of their domestic campaign. Madrid sit third in La Liga with 21 points, six behind leaders Barcelona, who have collected 27 points ahead of the tenth-round encounter.

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A victory would give Madrid an opportunity to reduce the gap and strengthen their position in the title race, while defeat could allow Barcelona to extend their advantage at the summit.

The absence of Courtois places additional attention on Lunin, whose performance could prove crucial in a contest where individual mistakes can carry significant consequences.