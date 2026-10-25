Brazil legend Ronaldinho set to come out of retirement at 46

Nearly a decade after his last professional appearance, 46-year-old Brazilian icon Ronaldinho is making a shock return to competitive football for Italian third-tier side Ravenna in their local derby against Forli on November 15

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is set to return to competitive football next month, nearly a decade after his last professional appearance and eight years after officially retiring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 46-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan forward is expected to feature for Italian third-tier club Ravenna in their derby against Forli on November 15.

Ronaldinho prepares for shock return to football

Ravenna announced on Friday that Ronaldinho would take part in the Serie C clash against local rivals Forli, offering supporters an unexpected opportunity to see the former Brazil international back in competitive action.

The Brazilian has not played competitively since representing Fluminense in 2015 and officially announced his retirement in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his illustrious career, Ronaldinho established himself as one of football’s most entertaining players, combining extraordinary technical ability with creativity and flair.

He won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil and claimed the Ballon d’Or in 2005 following his outstanding performances for Barcelona. His career also included spells at Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and several other clubs.

Ronaldinho joined Ravenna in June and subsequently acquired a stake in the Italian club, which is owned by his friend Ignazio Cipriani.

Cipriani explained that the move was intended “to bring the whole city closer to the team”, although the Brazilian initially stopped short of confirming whether he would feature on the pitch.

When he arrived in Italy in August, Ronaldinho said: “I'm here to help.” He also left open the possibility of reaching the 300-goal milestone in his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ravenna derby offers stage for Brazilian icon

The anticipated appearance is scheduled for November 15 at Ravenna’s Stadio Bruno Benelli, where the hosts will face Forli in a local derby.

Ravenna have made a strong start to their Serie C Group B campaign, collecting 20 points from 10 matches to sit second in the standings, eight points behind leaders Spezia.

Ronaldinho’s involvement would provide an additional attraction for the club and its supporters, given his global reputation and the distance travelled since his retirement.

The Brazilian’s return also adds another chapter to a career that has continued to attract attention long after his departure from professional football.

Advertisement

Advertisement