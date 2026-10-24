Barcelona team up with Tyler, The Creator to defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona have revealed a special El Clasico jersey featuring Tyler, The Creator's GOLF WANG brand logo

Barcelona have teamed up with American musician Tyler, The Creator for a special collaboration ahead of Sunday’s El Clásico against Real Madrid, with his GOLF WANG brand set to feature on the club’s shirt.

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The partnership brings music, fashion and football together, although the collaboration is a commercial and creative initiative rather than a change to Barcelona’s playing squad.

Tyler, The Creator takes centre stage for El Clásico

The GOLF WANG logo, representing the fashion and creative brand founded by Tyler, The Creator, will appear on the front of Barcelona’s jersey for the meeting with Real Madrid on Sunday, October 25.

The shirt will make its first appearance during Barcelona Femení’s Liga F fixture on Saturday, October 24, before featuring in the highly anticipated men’s Clásico. The collaboration also marks a first for Spotify, with the music streaming platform handing full creative control of the associated audiovisual and graphic campaign to an artist and their brand.

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Tyler, The Creator is known for blending hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk and experimental sounds with an unconventional visual identity. His music has evolved from rap towards a more melodic style, while tracks such as “See You Again” have attracted enormous audiences on Spotify.

The American artist follows a list of major musical names who have previously appeared on Barcelona shirts through the club’s partnership with Spotify, including Drake, Rosalía, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Karol G, The Rolling Stones, Travis Scott and Olivia Rodrigo.

Limited-edition shirts and fashion collection unveiled

The partnership extends beyond the match shirt, with a GOLF WANG collection featuring a bomber jacket, retro tracksuit, leopard-print outfit, T-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, a beanie, a bottle and a redesigned matchday scarf.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition jerseys. A total of 1,899 matchday-quality shirts will be available, alongside 22 more exclusive editions bearing the signatures of players from both the men’s and women’s Clásico squads. A further 11 shirts signed by Tyler, The Creator will also go on sale.

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The collection will be available through Barcelona’s official stores and online platforms, Nike outlets, SNKRS and selected GOLF WANG stores worldwide. The collaboration will also enter the gaming world on October 23, when the special Barcelona shirt becomes available in KONAMI’s eFootball game.

Spotify will further celebrate the partnership with the Copa De Golf event in Barcelona on October 24, combining music, fashion and football through performances from Yung Taco, Bexnil, Alu Nuenga, Duna and Mushkaa.