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Iwobi Matches Salah’s Premier League Milestone in Crucial Fulham Victory

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:24 - 24 October 2026
Alex Iwobi has reached 328 Premier League appearances, moving level with Mohamed Salah in joint-second place among African players
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Alex Iwobi has drawn level with Mohamed Salah on 328 Premier League appearances, moving into joint-second place among African players to have featured in the competition.

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The Super Eagles midfielder reached the milestone during Fulham’s victory over Coventry City, leaving only Ivory Coast legend Kolo Touré ahead of him on the all-time list.

Iwobi joins Salah behind African Premier League record holder

Iwobi’s 328 Premier League appearances place him alongside Liverpool forward Salah, who has established himself as one of the competition’s most prolific African players.

Only former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Touré has featured more times, with the Ivorian making 353 appearances during his Premier League career. The achievement also places Iwobi ahead of several established African names, while Shola Ameobi remains the next-highest Nigerian on the list with 298 appearances.

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Iwobi has built his record through spells at Arsenal, Everton and Fulham, establishing himself as a consistent presence in English football. His versatility and experience have also made him an important figure for Nigeria, where he continues to contribute in midfield.

Matching Salah’s tally represents another milestone in a career that has seen the 29-year-old remain a regular in the Premier League despite changes in clubs and roles.

Fulham claim crucial victory in relegation battle

The milestone came as Iwobi and fellow Super Eagles international Calvin Bassey helped Fulham secure a 1-0 away victory over Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

The match at the Coventry Building Society Arena brought together two sides battling near the bottom of the table, with both desperate to collect points and improve their positions.

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Fulham dominated possession for long periods but struggled to break down their opponents in a physical contest. The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 80th minute, when Oscar Bobb scored the decisive goal to secure all three points.

Iwobi and Bassey featured in the starting line-up, while Taiwo Awoniyi and Frank Onyeka represented the opposition.

The result lifted Fulham out of the relegation zone, giving them a valuable boost as the campaign continues. For Iwobi, the victory offered an additional reason to celebrate, with his latest appearance bringing him level with Salah in a list headed only by Touré.

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