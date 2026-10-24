Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Marvel superhero picks side for El Clasico
Hollywood actor Paul Bettany has thrown his support behind Barcelona ahead of Sunday's massive El Clásico showdown against Real Madrid.
The 55-year-old British star, universally recognised for portraying the synthezoid superhero Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, offered his footballing predictions during a recent interview with ESPN.
What Paul said
Bettany is currently embarking on a promotional tour for VisionQuest, the Disney+ series that continues his character's complex storyline alongside James Spader's Ultron.
When asked by ESPN to weigh in on the impending Spanish heavyweight clash, the actor enthusiastically backed Hansi Flick's squad to secure the victory.
"Come on Barcelona," Bettany declared, aligning himself with the Catalan giants over Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid.
Paul Bettany has a vision for ElClásico 🔮 Stream Marvel Television's VisionQuest - only on Disney+. https://t.co/G9p2qFR2cT— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 24, 2026
A lifelong Arsenal fan
While his Clásico allegiance leans toward Catalonia, Bettany's true footballing loyalty remains deeply rooted in North London.
He is a fiercely passionate, lifelong Arsenal supporter who actively follows manager Mikel Arteta's ongoing project at the Emirates Stadium.
During the interview, Bettany was asked which current professional footballer he feels he is most similar to. He pointed to Arsenal's talismanic Norwegian captain, Martin Ødegaard.
Bettany has been highly vocal about his love for the current Arsenal squad, recently appearing on the Men in Blazers podcast on October 16 to passionately dissect Ødegaard's brilliance and the immense pressures of competing for the Premier League title.