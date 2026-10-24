Julian Alvarez finally apologises to Atletico Madrid fans

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez pubicly apologised to Rojiblancos fans.

Julián Álvarez has issued a heartfelt public apology to Atletico Madrid supporters for his controversial attempts to force a transfer to Barcelona during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Argentine forward delivered the contrition to Movistar immediately after scoring the decisive goal in Atletico's 1-0 La Liga victory over Deportivo de La Coruña on Saturday, October 24.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net in the 48th minute to secure all three points for Diego Simeone's side.

Following the final whistle, Álvarez directly addressed the massive rift that had formed between him and the fanbase over the summer.

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A controversial summer demand

During the recently concluded World Cup, the forward demanded a transfer to Catalonia, alienating the Madrid faithful who had welcomed him following his blockbuster move from Manchester City in August 2024.

"I wanted to apologise to our fans for my words during the World Cup. They were a mistake. Both the way I said them and the timing," Álvarez told Movistar.

"Especially because I understand why the fans were angry. I would have been angry too if I were a fan," he admitted.

"Quiero pedir disculpas a nuestra gente por mis palabras durante el Mundial. Fue una equivocación por mi parte. Yo como hincha también me hubiera enojado". 🎙️ Julián Álvarez rompe su silencio con @Rsierraplus en #DeportePlus. #LALIGAEASPORTS #LaCasaDelFútbol https://t.co/IfOwx486Yj — Movistar Plus Deportes (@MPlusDeportes) October 24, 2026

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The Metropolitano crowd had actively turned on the Argentine since his return to the Spanish capital, frequently subjecting him to whistles and jeers during his early appearances this season.

However, his match-winning strike against Deportivo represents a crucial step in his ongoing efforts to slowly regain his scoring form and rebuild shattered trust.

Learning from the Griezmann precedent

"Even more so considering how much they’ve supported me. They’ve been very generous, and I really appreciate that," Álvarez noted, extending his gratitude to the dressing room.

"I also want to thank the team because they’ve supported me throughout this time."

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The situation bears a striking resemblance to the intense hostility Antoine Griezmann experienced upon returning to Atletico Madrid in 2021, following his own controversial transfer to Barcelona in 2019.

Griezmann eventually won back the unwavering adoration of the fanbase through relentless work rate and consistent elite performances, providing a clear blueprint for Álvarez to follow.

"I’m gradually feeling better. I’m grateful to all my teammates because they’ve supported me," Álvarez continued, reflecting on his physical and mental recovery.

"I’m working to improve. I’ve been feeling better in the last few matches, both physically and on the ball. I want to help the team and give my best."

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As Atletico Madrid prepare for their upcoming fixtures, their star forward appears fully committed to repairing his fractured relationship with the club.

"When you’re feeling good in life, it shows on the pitch. Even though we’re professionals, everything has an influence," Álvarez concluded.