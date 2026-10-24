Advertisement

Julian Alvarez finally apologises to Atletico Madrid fans

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:38 - 24 October 2026
Alvarez Atletico Madrid star || imago
Alvarez Atletico Madrid star || imago - Photo: IMAGO
Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez pubicly apologised to Rojiblancos fans.
Advertisement

Julián Álvarez has issued a heartfelt public apology to Atletico Madrid supporters for his controversial attempts to force a transfer to Barcelona during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

The Argentine forward delivered the contrition to Movistar immediately after scoring the decisive goal in Atletico's 1-0 La Liga victory over Deportivo de La Coruña on Saturday, October 24.

The 26-year-old found the back of the net in the 48th minute to secure all three points for Diego Simeone's side.

Following the final whistle, Álvarez directly addressed the massive rift that had formed between him and the fanbase over the summer.

Advertisement

A controversial summer demand

During the recently concluded World Cup, the forward demanded a transfer to Catalonia, alienating the Madrid faithful who had welcomed him following his blockbuster move from Manchester City in August 2024.

"I wanted to apologise to our fans for my words during the World Cup. They were a mistake. Both the way I said them and the timing," Álvarez told Movistar.

"Especially because I understand why the fans were angry. I would have been angry too if I were a fan," he admitted.

Advertisement

The Metropolitano crowd had actively turned on the Argentine since his return to the Spanish capital, frequently subjecting him to whistles and jeers during his early appearances this season.

However, his match-winning strike against Deportivo represents a crucial step in his ongoing efforts to slowly regain his scoring form and rebuild shattered trust.

Learning from the Griezmann precedent

"Even more so considering how much they’ve supported me. They’ve been very generous, and I really appreciate that," Álvarez noted, extending his gratitude to the dressing room.

"I also want to thank the team because they’ve supported me throughout this time."

Advertisement

The situation bears a striking resemblance to the intense hostility Antoine Griezmann experienced upon returning to Atletico Madrid in 2021, following his own controversial transfer to Barcelona in 2019.

Griezmann eventually won back the unwavering adoration of the fanbase through relentless work rate and consistent elite performances, providing a clear blueprint for Álvarez to follow.

"I’m gradually feeling better. I’m grateful to all my teammates because they’ve supported me," Álvarez continued, reflecting on his physical and mental recovery.

Ademola Lookman and Antoine Griezmann share a special moment for Atletico.

"I’m working to improve. I’ve been feeling better in the last few matches, both physically and on the ball. I want to help the team and give my best."

Advertisement

As Atletico Madrid prepare for their upcoming fixtures, their star forward appears fully committed to repairing his fractured relationship with the club.

"When you’re feeling good in life, it shows on the pitch. Even though we’re professionals, everything has an influence," Álvarez concluded.

"I feel good and ready to compete for everything. Hopefully, through hard work and humility, I can turn this situation around."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man United vs B'mouth: Carragher explains why Carrick refused to bring on Bruno Fernandes
Football
25.10.2026
Man United vs B'mouth: Carragher explains why Carrick refused to bring on Bruno Fernandes
Is this the end? Man Utd players booed off as Carrick set for sack
Premier League
25.10.2026
Is this the end? Man Utd players booed off as Carrick set for sack
Liverpool vs Brighton: Reds shoot Seagulls back to earth with Isak and Wirtz masterclass
Football
25.10.2026
Liverpool vs Brighton: Reds shoot Seagulls back to earth with Isak and Wirtz masterclass
Goodbye Carrick? Manchester United disgraced again as Bournemouth run riot
Premier League
25.10.2026
Goodbye Carrick? Manchester United disgraced again as Bournemouth run riot
Olise is better than Yamal — World Cup winner explains why
Football
25.10.2026
Olise is better than Yamal — World Cup winner explains why
Premier League: What Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi said after equalling Mohamed Salah’s historic appearance record
Football
25.10.2026
Premier League: What Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi said after equalling Mohamed Salah’s historic appearance record