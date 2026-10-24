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Atletico Madrid vs Deportivo: Lookman disappoints again as Rojiblancos scrape past Depor
Julian Alvarez scored the only goal in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna, while Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman was hooked at halftime after a disappointing 45 minutes.
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Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman endured another difficult evening as Julian Alvarez' solitary strike gave Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna.
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Lookman was taken off at halftime for the third time in four games after failing to register a shot of any kind or create any chances for his teammates, while also giving Deportivo a shot at goal after a costly error.
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