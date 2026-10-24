It's easier because of him — Nicolas Jackson credits person responsible for his form

Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is currently thriving at Aston Villa.

Nicolas Jackson has heaped praise on Aston Villa manager Unai Emery after delivering a match-winning brace to dismantle Manchester City’s flawless Premier League run.

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The Senegalese striker found the net twice on Saturday, October 24, securing a crucial 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

The result ended Enzo Maresca’s seven-game winning streak in the league and reaffirmed Jackson’s exceptional start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Speaking to TNT Sports following the final whistle, the forward deflected individual praise and explicitly credited the tactical environment fostered by Emery.

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Emery's transformative impact

Jackson emphasised that his recent surge in form is a direct product of the club's supportive infrastructure.

"I’m very happy, you know. Most importantly, I’m very happy with the manager, with the players in the team, and the fans," Jackson explained.

He acknowledged the inherent difficulty of the Premier League but noted that the structural setup at Villa Park has facilitated his transition.

"It’s not easy, but easier because of the coach and the players, of course," he added. "It’s an incredible dressing room, an incredible manager."

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A lethal start to the campaign

The 25-year-old forward was the undisputed architect of City’s first defeat. He capitalised on a heavy touch by Marc Guéhi to open the scoring in the sixth minute.

After Erling Haaland equalised for the visitors in the 52nd minute, Jackson responded emphatically in the 60th minute, sweeping home a cutback from substitute Ibrahim Mbaye to secure all three points.

The double takes his seasonal tally to seven goals across all competitions. He currently boasts four goals in the Premier League and three in the UEFA Champions League for his new club.

"It’s my work, so I’m very happy to do it every time," Jackson told reporters. "Hopefully I’m injury-free, and then I will continue working for the coach and the team. I’m very happy that we won, and that’s the most important for me."

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Rebuilding his reputation

Jackson's current success follows a high-profile permanent exit from Chelsea during the August 2026 transfer window.

Aston Villa secured his services for an initial £47.5 million, capitalising on a player who had already amassed significant top-tier experience and silverware.