Boniface desperate move on from Leverkusen hell

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface is reportedly desperate to leave Bayer Leverkusen in January to revive his career following his omission from the club's Europa League campaign

Victor Boniface is reportedly eager to leave Bayer Leverkusen in January as the Nigerian striker searches for a fresh start after a frustrating spell at the German club.

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His situation has become increasingly complicated after Leverkusen decided against registering him for their Europa League campaign, further restricting his opportunities to make an impact.

Boniface seeks January exit from Leverkusen

According to Sky Germany, Boniface wants to secure a move during the winter transfer window to revive his career and return to regular first-team football. The striker was initially omitted from Leverkusen’s squad for the Europa League league phase, and the club have since opted against adding him to their list at a later stage.

The decision has dealt another blow to Boniface’s prospects at the BayArena, leaving him with limited opportunities to feature in European competition this season.

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For a forward seeking consistent minutes and a chance to rebuild his momentum, the situation represents a significant obstacle. A January departure could provide the opportunity to find a club where he can play regularly and demonstrate his attacking qualities.

Boniface has reportedly communicated his desire to leave through his representatives, suggesting that a change of scenery is firmly on his agenda as the next transfer window approaches.

However, his willingness to move has yet to translate into a concrete transfer opportunity, with no known negotiations with interested clubs currently reported.

Super Eagles striker faces uncertain future

Despite Boniface’s desire to depart, a January transfer remains far from guaranteed. No deal is understood to be at an advanced stage, leaving the Nigerian forward facing an uncertain wait for a potential destination.

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His immediate priority will be finding a club capable of offering him a clearer route into the starting XI, allowing him to regain confidence and establish consistency.

The winter window could provide an important opportunity for Boniface to escape his difficult situation at Leverkusen, although any move will depend on the emergence of suitable suitors and progress in negotiations.