Trabzonspor Boss Delivers Huge Paul Onuachu Boost to Super Eagles Ahead of AFCON 2027 Qualifiers

Trabzonspor manager Thomas Reis has offered Nigeria a major boost, confirming striker Paul Onuachu could return shortly after Monday's Turkish Super Lig clash against Rizespor following his injury against KuPS.

Trabzonspor manager Thomas Reis has offered Nigeria hope that Paul Onuachu could return to action shortly after Monday’s Turkish Super Lig clash against Rizespor as the striker continues his recovery from injury.

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With the Super Eagles preparing for their November fixtures against Tanzania, the 32-year-old’s potential comeback will be welcome news for the national team.

Reis provides positive Onuachu injury update

Onuachu sustained the injury during Trabzonspor’s 4-2 victory over Finnish side KuPS in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, October 15, having opened the scoring in the third minute before being forced off seven minutes later.

The Nigerian subsequently missed Trabzonspor’s 2-0 league victory over Besiktas and their 2-0 Conference League win against Scottish side Hearts on October 22.

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Speaking after the Hearts triumph, Reis admitted that the forward might not recover sufficiently to start against Rizespor but expressed optimism about having him back soon afterwards.

"Regarding Paul Onuachu, I can say this: The Rizespor match might be a little early for him. It might be too early for him to start, but I hope he will be with us here after the Rizespor match," the German coach said, as quoted by Nirvanahaber.

Reis stopped short of confirming a definite return date, meaning Onuachu’s availability for the upcoming league fixture remains uncertain.

Super Eagles await striker’s return

Onuachu has scored three goals in 11 appearances across all competitions this season, establishing himself as an important attacking option for Trabzonspor.

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His absence has interrupted his momentum, but the possibility of a return shortly after the Rizespor fixture offers encouragement as the club monitors his recovery.

Nigeria will also be keeping a close eye on developments, with the Super Eagles scheduled to face Tanzania on November 11 and 15.

Onuachu’s availability for those fixtures could strengthen Nigeria’s attacking options, particularly if he regains full fitness and sharpness before the international assignments.