Why Chelsea's Palmer will escape Premier League suspension despite red card against Tottenham

Cole Palmer's first career red card during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham won't rule him out of Premier League action

Cole Palmer will avoid missing a Premier League fixture following his dismissal during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, with the midfielder set to serve his automatic one-match suspension in the EFL Cup instead.

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The England international will therefore remain available for Chelsea’s next league assignment, despite receiving the first red card of his career during a disastrous London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer sent off as Chelsea collapse against Tottenham

Chelsea suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat against Tottenham after a late disciplinary collapse compounded their struggles in a tense encounter.

Palmer, who had already been booked for dissent in the 71st minute, received a second yellow card in the 80th minute following a reckless challenge on former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

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The dismissal left Chelsea with ten men during the closing stages, capping a frustrating afternoon for manager Xabi Alonso, who suffered his first home defeat since taking charge of the Blues.

Palmer’s sending-off triggered an automatic one-match suspension, but the competition in which he will serve that punishment means he will not miss any Premier League action.

Chelsea are scheduled to visit Liverpool in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, providing the fixture in which Palmer will serve his ban.

Why Palmer's suspension will not affect the Premier League

The distinction comes down to the rules governing disciplinary sanctions across English domestic competitions.

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Yellow cards accumulated in the Premier League do not carry over into the EFL Cup or FA Cup. Red-card suspensions, however, apply across domestic competitions, meaning a player dismissed in one tournament can serve the resulting ban in another.

As Palmer was sent off in the Premier League, his suspension can be served in Chelsea’s upcoming EFL Cup tie rather than a league fixture. This means the midfielder should remain available for Chelsea’s next Premier League match, provided he is otherwise fit and eligible to play.

Although Palmer’s dismissal adds to Chelsea’s disciplinary concerns following their defeat to Tottenham, the timing offers some relief for Alonso as he looks to get his side back on track.