Premier League: What Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi said after equalling Mohamed Salah’s historic appearance record

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi reacted on social media with a concise message after making his 328th Premier League appearance in Fulham's 1-0 win over Coventry City, pulling level with Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi took to social media to celebrate Fulham’s hard-fought victory over Coventry City.

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It was a historic afternoon that saw him pull level with Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah in the Premier League record books.

The 30-year-old playmaker featured for 74 minutes in the 1-0 win, marking his 328th appearance to become the joint-second most-capped African player in the competition’s history.

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Alex Iwobi delivered another highly polished tactical display on Saturday afternoon, marrying elite distributive efficiency with historic significance as Fulham climbed up the Premier League table with a narrow 1-0 win against Coventry City.

Operating in his familiar creative role before being substituted for César Palacios in the 74th minute, the Nigerian international ran the engine room for Marco Silva's side.

Iwobi finished the encounter boasting an 86% pass accuracy rate, whilst dictating the tempo via two chances created, two key passes, and three passes into the final third.

He also recorded 100% accuracy on his long balls, adding vital defensive cover with one tackle and five recoveries before Oscar Bobb struck the decisive 80th-minute winner.

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The Modest King of Craven Cottage

Beyond the crucial three points, the match carried immense individual significance for the former Arsenal and Everton academy graduate.

By stepping onto the pitch, Iwobi officially reached 328 Premier League appearances, pulling level with Egypt icon Mohamed Salah as the joint-second most-featured African player in top-flight history.

Only legendary Ivorian defender Kolo Toure stands ahead of the duo with 353 appearances.

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Alex Iwobi on the move against Coventry.

Taking to his official social media page to react to both the team's collective win and his monumental individual milestone, the Super Eagles maestro kept his message short and focused on the job at hand, writing: “Another win.”

The victory lifts the West London outfit to 13th in the Premier League standings with eight points from their opening eight matches.

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