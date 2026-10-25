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Is this the end? Man Utd players booed off as Carrick set for sack

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:25 - 25 October 2026
Michael Carrick’s tenure as Manchester United manager appears over after a shambolic 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth that left Old Trafford in open revolt.
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Carrick had already taken a firm stance by benching captain Bruno Fernandes following the Portuguese’s public criticism of his tactics after the midweek 4-1 Champions League thrashing by Como.

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The manager insisted the decision was “pure football,” yet the side looked directionless without its talisman.

Goals from Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and a spectacular late finish from Evanilson completed another humiliating afternoon.

As the final whistle blew, United’s players were loudly booed off the pitch. Videos circulating on X captured the Stretford End directing its fury at the squad, with some fans notably singing Carrick’s name as he walked alone toward the tunnel.

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One widely shared clip showed the manager looking emotional and close to tears while supporters turned on the players who had produced yet another lifeless performance.

According to reports, Carrick is set for the exit, with the eight-game winless run and third home defeat of the campaign leaving the hierarchy with little choice.

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