Is this the end? Man Utd players booed off as Carrick set for sack

Gary Neville: "The #mufc fans are singing the Michael Carrick song because I think they know what's going to happen here. They've seen this before. "He's one of their own, and he's popular. "But the owners, the sporting department and the players are not popular, and they've badly let this football club down. "Those two [Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox] tomorrow are probably going to make a decision that will disgust Manchester United fans, but it's probably necessary. "It's just an absolute mess." [Sky]