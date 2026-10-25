Is this the end? Man Utd players booed off as Carrick set for sack
Carrick had already taken a firm stance by benching captain Bruno Fernandes following the Portuguese’s public criticism of his tactics after the midweek 4-1 Champions League thrashing by Como.
The manager insisted the decision was “pure football,” yet the side looked directionless without its talisman.
Goals from Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and a spectacular late finish from Evanilson completed another humiliating afternoon.
As the final whistle blew, United’s players were loudly booed off the pitch. Videos circulating on X captured the Stretford End directing its fury at the squad, with some fans notably singing Carrick’s name as he walked alone toward the tunnel.
Emotional exit by Michael Carrick as fans sing his name. A farewell? Supporters turn on players once Carrick down tunnel. #MUFC https://t.co/WLYqqHg6vF— Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) October 25, 2026
Old Trafford singing: "it's Carrick you know..." A legend of the club ❤️ https://t.co/MUDbJztl6G— utdreport (@utdreport) October 25, 2026
Gary Neville: "The #mufc fans are singing the Michael Carrick song because I think they know what's going to happen here. They've seen this before. "He's one of their own, and he's popular. "But the owners, the sporting department and the players are not popular, and they've badly let this football club down. "Those two [Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox] tomorrow are probably going to make a decision that will disgust Manchester United fans, but it's probably necessary. "It's just an absolute mess." [Sky]— utdreport (@utdreport) October 25, 2026
One widely shared clip showed the manager looking emotional and close to tears while supporters turned on the players who had produced yet another lifeless performance.
According to reports, Carrick is set for the exit, with the eight-game winless run and third home defeat of the campaign leaving the hierarchy with little choice.