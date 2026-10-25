Goodbye Carrick? Manchester United disgraced again as Bournemouth run riot
Carrick had already dropped captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench after the Portuguese publicly criticised his tactics following the midweek 4-1 Champions League thrashing by Como.
Full-time. https://t.co/Lvt2ijl7sD— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 25, 2026
The change made little difference. United were second-best from the outset and fell behind in the 38th minute when Rayan was left completely unmarked to volley home Justin Kluivert’s free-kick at the far post.
Five minutes later the home side’s defence collapsed again. Leny Yoro slipped under a long ball, Adrien Truffert seized possession and squared for Marcus Tavernier to finish from close range.
Rayan Vitor Simplício Rocha 🇧🇷 https://t.co/wuaPTWhL9v— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 25, 2026
Any faint hope of a response evaporated in the 71st minute. A long ball held up in the wind, Lisandro Martínez failed to deal with it and goalkeeper Senne Lammens rushed out only to be rounded. Evanilson coolly finished from a tight angle to complete a comprehensive victory.
You'll fall in loveeee I know you willllllllll Our number nine is the KING OF BRAZIL 🇧🇷 https://t.co/qjvdexaVIA— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 25, 2026
United created almost nothing of note. Fernandes remained unused on the bench as Carrick introduced Joshua Zirkzee and academy youngster Shea Lacey in a desperate late attempt to salvage something.
The result extends United’s winless run and piles unbearable pressure on the under-fire manager after yet another embarrassing home display.