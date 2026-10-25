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Goodbye Carrick? Manchester United disgraced again as Bournemouth run riot

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:55 - 25 October 2026
Manchester United’s crisis deepened further as Bournemouth ran riot at Old Trafford, inflicting a humiliating 0-3 defeat that leaves Michael Carrick’s position hanging by a thread.
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Carrick had already dropped captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench after the Portuguese publicly criticised his tactics following the midweek 4-1 Champions League thrashing by Como.

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The change made little difference. United were second-best from the outset and fell behind in the 38th minute when Rayan was left completely unmarked to volley home Justin Kluivert’s free-kick at the far post.

Five minutes later the home side’s defence collapsed again. Leny Yoro slipped under a long ball, Adrien Truffert seized possession and squared for Marcus Tavernier to finish from close range.

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Any faint hope of a response evaporated in the 71st minute. A long ball held up in the wind, Lisandro Martínez failed to deal with it and goalkeeper Senne Lammens rushed out only to be rounded. Evanilson coolly finished from a tight angle to complete a comprehensive victory.

United created almost nothing of note. Fernandes remained unused on the bench as Carrick introduced Joshua Zirkzee and academy youngster Shea Lacey in a desperate late attempt to salvage something.

The result extends United’s winless run and piles unbearable pressure on the under-fire manager after yet another embarrassing home display.

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