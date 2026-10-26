Report: Have Barcelona bottled lead after Mbappe sponsored El Clasico disaster? - LaLiga Standings

• A late, heartbreaking brace from Kylian Mbappe has handed Hansi Flick his very first La Liga defeat of the season. With Real Madrid ruthlessly cutting the gap at the top to just three points, we look at the chaotic new La Liga standings.

FC Barcelona's comfortable cushion at the apex of La Liga has been reduced to just two points following a disastrous matchday

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Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid have quietly leaped into second place with 25 points to break up the traditional two-horse race

Real Madrid stand entirely revitalised in third place with 24 points, completely blowing the Spanish title race wide open

Historic Spanish heavyweights Valencia CF and Málaga CF are currently staring into the abyss at the bottom of the table

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For weeks, local fans across the world had confidently declared the championship race a foregone conclusion.

However, following the highly volatile fallout from Matchday 10, FC Barcelona’s once-untouchable lead at the summit has been brutally shaved down.

Hansi Flick’s side still occupy the number one spot with 27 points, but their domestic safety net has entirely dissolved into thin air.

The true shock factor shaking up the grid, however, comes from Madrid, but not the side most casual observers expected to see leading the chase.

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The Madrid Giants Close the Gap

Diego Simeone’s ruthless Atletico Madrid have quietly engineered a massive coup, capitalizing on the weekend's chaos to leapfrog into second place.

Holding a commanding record of eight wins and just one loss, Los Colchoneros sit perched on 25 points, sitting just two points away from dethroning the Catalan leaders.

Diego Simeone

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Right behind them, a completely revitalised Real Madrid squad occupy third position with 24 points under the tactical guidance of Jose Mourinho.

By collecting a massive three points on rival territory, the former European champions have closed within a single score of their eternal enemies, ensuring that the top three heavyweights are separated by a mere three points heading into the winter stretch.

Further down the elite European qualification grid, Real Club Betis lock down the final coveted Champions League ticket in fourth place with 20 points.

They are closely followed by a resilient Real Sociedad side in fifth with 19 points, while Sevilla FC occupy the solitary Europa League placement in sixth with 14 points, holding a crucial game in hand.

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⚪ EL CLÁSICO IS OURS! @Emirates https://t.co/uT3EnEtdmG — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 25, 2026

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The Mid-Table Logjam and the Relegation Abyss

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While global attention remains firmly locked on the mouthwatering warfare at the top of the standings, the middle tier of La Liga has devolved into an absolute dogfight.

A staggering five teams, Deportivo Alaves, Athletic Club, RC Celta de Vigo, Villarreal CF, and a surprising Deportivo de La Coruña side, are currently locked in a massive logistical stalemate from 7th to 11th position, separated only by decimal goal differences.

However, the mood is completely catastrophic at the baseline of the tier. Two of Spanish football's most iconic, historic institutions are currently staring directly into the terrifying dark of the relegation zone.

Valencia CF languish in an alarming 19th position, managing to lock down just a single domestic win all season to sit on a fragile 6 points.

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Things are even bleaker for basement boys Malaga CF, who sit isolated at the absolute bottom of the table in 20th place with a pitiful 5 points, entirely failing to record a single league victory since the campaign kicked off in August.