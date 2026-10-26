How eSports Is Changing the Sports Industry

A decade ago, eSports was a relatively niche form of entertainment, but today it attracts professional players, global audiences and major sponsors. It has changed how competitive talent is understood, how fans follow events and how sports clubs experiment with digital competition.

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Streaming and online fan communities show how far that influence now reaches. One important difference is who controls the competition. In most eSports disciplines, the game publisher sets the rules, calendar and commercial framework, while traditional sports usually rely on leagues and federations.

How Is eSports Changing the Way We Understand Sport?

A professional eSports player often follows a routine familiar from traditional sport, with scheduled training sessions, match reviews with coaches and contracts with teams or organisations. Bigger teams increasingly bring in mental-performance specialists to support focus, teamwork and decision-making under pressure. Competitive circuits are organised around regular seasons, knockout stages and major finals, with online communities following matches and players throughout the year.

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Sponsorship and Commercial Partnerships

Many eSports organisations rely on brand partnerships as part of their revenue mix. Betting companies are present in that market too, although their role differs considerably from one team or league to another. For example, New Zealand players can use Slotozilla to compare offers such as free $50 sign up casino no deposit bonus, including the wagering rules, validity period and withdrawal limits attached to such promotions.

Gambling brands compete for the same audience as technology companies and other consumer brands. Their presence is visible, but they represent only one part of eSports sponsorship.

Major Tournaments and Sporting Recognition

The 2026 Esports World Cup put the size of today’s eSports events into perspective. In 2026, it was held outside Riyadh for the first time, in Paris. Organisers put $75 million in prize money on the line across 25 tournaments covering 24 games. Clubs earned points based on their results in individual tournaments, and AG.AL won the overall Club Championship with 5,300 points. According to the organisers, the event attracted 850 million viewers.

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However, the status of such “sport” remains a subject of debate. In its favour are preparation, competition and spectacle, while against it are a lower physical load and dependence on the game's publisher. The Olympic path for eSports remains unsettled. In October 2025, the IOC and Saudi Arabia ended their partnership on the Olympic Esports Games, while the IOC said it would continue working on a new model.

Many eSports viewers now watch competitions primarily through streaming platforms. Competitive Counter-Strike reached 364 million hours watched on Twitch in 2025, Esports Charts reported. The League of Legends World Championship final also attracted viewers from across the world. In an earlier market forecast, Newzoo projected that the global eSports audience would reach 640.8 million in 2025, with 318.1 million classed as enthusiasts and 322.7 million as occasional viewers.

Younger viewers often choose these platforms over traditional TV schedules. Chat, social features and on-demand access are already part of how they watch and discuss competitions. Sports organisations are adjusting their media strategies to reach younger viewers where they already spend time.

Streaming and creator content are also changing football and basketball independently of eSports. The growth of the eSports audience does not necessarily mean that viewers are abandoning traditional sports, and it remains unclear how viewing habits will change in the future.

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How Is eSports Creating New Opportunities for Sports Businesses?

Betting deals make up only part of the commercial picture. For organisations, such deals can bring revenue but also regulatory restrictions and reputational risks. Under Riot's 2025 betting sponsorship programme for Tier 1 League of Legends and VALORANT teams in the Americas and EMEA, a portion of Riot's revenue from the programme is reinvested in Tier 2 competitions, including prize pools, tournaments and integrity systems. Teams and organisers also earn money in other ways:

Media rights. Many major eSports tournaments are broadcast for free on streaming platforms, while some organisers also work with traditional broadcasters.

Tickets and offline events. In-person finals attract audiences, and major tournaments can generate additional revenue through ticket sales and live events.

Merch and club communities. Merchandise and fan memberships provide additional revenue, although their financial importance varies between organisations.

Brands value access to younger viewers through broadcasts and digital communities. Whether a tournament is financially sustainable still depends on its costs and commercial agreements.

How Are Traditional Sports and eSports Coming Together?

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Competitive football gaming provides one of the clearest crossover points. Major football leagues, including the Premier League, LALIGA and the Bundesliga, have long taken part in official EA Sports FC tournaments. Such projects help football brands find new fans.

The crossover is also visible in how major sports figures are used in eSports campaigns. In the advertising for one of the biggest tournaments, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and chess player Magnus Carlsen appeared alongside eSports players. Putting a footballer, a chess champion and an eSports competitor in the same campaign places very different forms of competition under the same sporting image. What such partnerships provide:

New content. Virtual club tournaments can fill the gaps between matchdays.

Fan engagement. Supporters can represent their favourite clubs in digital competitions against opponents from other countries.

International opportunities. Winners of national competitions may qualify for international tournaments, including the eChampions League.

However, such partnerships do not always give traditional sports clubs control over competitions. Publishers often retain control over the game's intellectual property, competition rules and structure, while clubs contribute their brands and audiences.

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What Could eSports Mean for the Future of Sports?

The next stage of eSports will depend on how its competitions and business models develop. Several areas already show where the industry is changing and where its main limits remain.

Shift Example 2025-2026 Caveat Athletes Esports World Cup 2026: over 2,000 players, 200 clubs and $75 million in prize money Sporting status remains debated Audience and media Counter-Strike generated 364.1 million hours watched on Twitch in 2025 Streaming growth does not necessarily mean declining traditional sports audiences Commerce EWC 2026 sold 175,000 competition tickets, up 94% from 2025 Revenue varies across events and organisations Interaction with sport EWC 2026 featured 25 tournaments across 24 games, including sports-related titles Publishers retain control over game rules and intellectual property