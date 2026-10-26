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THE BIG DEBATE

Super Eagles: Is Gift Orban now better than Victor Osimhen in Turkey?

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:45 - 26 October 2026
Gift Orban's brilliant form for Amedspor has catapulted him alongside Mohamed Salah at the top of the Süper Lig involvement charts, officially overtaking Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen.
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  • Following an incredible goal-and-assist rescue mission for Amedspor, the 24-year-old has remarkably matched Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah at the very top of the Süper Lig charts, whilst leaving Super Eagles poster-boy Victor Osimhen trailing behind.

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The race for the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot has completely exploded into a dramatic three-way battle, and it is a forgotten Nigerian target who is currently turning heads across Europe.

Gift Orban appears to have completely rediscovered the frightening, explosive form that once made him a multi-million-pound target for elite clubs across the continent. 

Stepping up as the ultimate talisman for Amedspor on Saturday, Orban single-handedly masterminded a stunning 2-1 comeback victory away against Samsunspor. 

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Gift Orban scores his eighth of the seasom for Amedspor.
Gift Orban scores his eighth of the seasom for Amedspor.

The forward drew his side level by coolly dispatching a high-pressure penalty before showing exceptional vision just nine minutes later to turn provider, setting up Dia Saba for the decisive match-winner.

Read also: Naija Baller of the Week: Forgotten Chidozie Awaziem Snatches Crown After Stunner Brace Edges In-Form Iheanacho!

Catching Mohamed Salah and Leaving Osimhen Behind 

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The spectacular individual performance officially took Orban’s seasonal tally to an astonishing eight goals and three assists in nine appearances. 

By hitting 11 direct goal involvements, Orban has remarkably caught up with Trabzonspor’s global icon Mohamed Salah at the very pinnacle of the league's attacking charts. 

The Egyptian icon is also locked on exactly eight goals and three assists, meaning the two African stars currently share the throne in Turkey.

Crucially for local bragging rights, Orban's clinical weekend streak means he has officially overtaken Super Eagles main man Victor Osimhen. 

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The Galatasaray powerhouse sits just behind the leading duo with six goals and three assists. 

However, purists will point out that the current numbers don't tell the full story. While Orban has featured in nine games, Osimhen has only required six appearances to reach his lethal tally, highlighting a far superior goals-per-minute ratio.

Read also: King of Europe: Victor Osimhen Becomes Galatasaray’s All-Time Top Foreign Goalscorer in European History

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Decisive Monday Night War 

The statistical deadlock at the top of the table might not last long, with a decisive Monday night football schedule poised to alter the balance of power completely. 

Both Osimhen and Salah will be on active duty this evening as they look to close the gap or entirely surpass Orban's benchmark.

Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen at Rams Park.
Rafael Leao and Victor Osimhen at Rams Park.

Osimhen is set to lead the line as Galatasaray welcome bitter rivals Fenerbahce to RAMS Park for a highly anticipated, fiery Intercontinental Derby. 

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Simultaneously, Salah's Trabzonspor will look to keep their league momentum alive on the road as they travel to face Caykur Rizespor. 

With Orban laying down a massive gauntlet, the pressure is firmly on the division’s two biggest superstars to respond in kind.

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