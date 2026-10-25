Mbappe surpasses Messi to set El Clasico record

Kylian Mbappé scored a late winner to seal a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid over Barcelona, taking his tally to eight goals in his first seven El Clásico matches and surpassing Lionel Messi's 21st-century record.

Kylian Mbappé has surpassed Lionel Messi to establish a new El Clásico scoring record for the 21st century, reaching eight goals in his first seven appearances against Barcelona for Real Madrid.

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The French forward set the milestone with a decisive brace as Los Blancos claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday night.

Mbappé moves ahead of Messi in El Clásico history

Mbappé has made an impressive start to his career in one of football's fiercest rivalries, scoring eight goals across his first seven El Clásico appearances in all competitions.

That tally puts the Real Madrid forward ahead of Messi, who scored six goals in his first seven appearances against the Spanish capital club during the 21st century.

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The record adds another dimension to Mbappé's growing influence at Real Madrid, where his goalscoring ability has become a decisive weapon in the battle against their greatest rivals.

His latest contribution came in a fiercely contested encounter at the Spotify Camp Nou, where Barcelona were looking to extend their remarkable nine-match winning streak under Hansi Flick.

Instead, Mbappé's finishing proved decisive as Real Madrid secured a statement victory away from home, ending Barcelona's flawless start to the LaLiga season.

Brace inspires Real Madrid to El Clásico victory

Mbappé was the difference-maker in a match that tested both sides tactically, with Real Madrid combining disciplined defending with dangerous counter-attacks to punish Barcelona.

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The Frenchman scored twice, including a dramatic 87th-minute winner, to settle the contest in Madrid's favour after an intense battle between the Spanish giants.

The victory represented a significant result for Los Blancos, who travelled to Barcelona seeking to disrupt their rivals' momentum and make an early statement in the title race.

For Mbappé, the brace delivered more than three points. His eight goals in seven El Clásico appearances established a new benchmark for players in their first seven meetings between the clubs during the 21st century, moving him beyond Messi's previous mark of six.