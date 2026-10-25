Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye impresses with 5 saves but Udinese fall to Ruben Amorim's AC Milan

Maduka Okoye pulled off five vital saves for Udinese, but clinical goals from Christian Pulisic and Omari Hutchinson saw Ruben Amorim's unbeaten AC Milan secure a 2-0 victory at Bluenergy Stadium.

Despite Okoye pulling off five crucial saves to keep the hosts in the contest, clinical strikes from Christian Pulisic and Omari Hutchinson sealed the victory for Rúben Amorim's unbeaten side.

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The result leaves the Nigerian shot-stopper searching for his first clean sheet since August.

Nigeria international Maduka Okoye put in a highly commendable individual effort between the sticks on Sunday night, but his heroics were ultimately not enough to prevent Udinese from slumping to a clinical 2-0 defeat against AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium.

Ruben Amorim’s high-flying Rossoneri wasted absolutely no time asserting their dominance in Udine. Just six minutes into the encounter, legendary midfielder Luka Modric caught the Udinese backline completely off-guard with a swiftly taken free-kick over the top.

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Safely kept onside by Mergim Vojvoda, American winger Christian Pulisic hooked the ball down before calmly slotting it past a helpless Okoye to establish an early 1-0 advantage.

Despite the early setback, Okoye showed great resilience to prevent the scoreline from expanding before the interval. The 27-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper executed a string of fine reflex stops, racking up five saves over the 90 minutes to keep Kosta Runjaić’s side within touching distance.

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However, Milan's relentless second-half pressure finally breached the hosts' resistance for a second time in the 65th minute. An incisive attacking sequence saw Ardon Jashari evade a challenge and unleash a low, stinging drive.

Okoye did brilliantly to parry the initial effort away, but the rebound fell directly into the path of Omari Hutchinson, who made no mistake from close range to smash home his first ever goal for the club.

Bouncing back 💁‍♂️ https://t.co/XSOWKAenLS — AC Milan (@acmilan) October 25, 2026

The defeat further extends a worrying defensive drought for Okoye, who has been unable to secure a clean sheet for the Serie A outfit since late August.

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