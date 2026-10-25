Something must change — Maguire sends strong message after Bournemouth defeat

Manchester United stand-in captain Harry Maguire

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has delivered a damning assessment of his team's crisis, openly admitting significant changes are needed after a humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth.

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The Red Devils were comprehensively outplayed at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 25, marking a new low in an already disastrous 2026/27 campaign.

With the dressing room fracturing and results spiralling out of control, Maguire faced the media to shoulder the collective blame while inadvertently highlighting the immense pressure currently suffocating manager Michael Carrick.

Maguire demands accountability

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Speaking to Sky Sports and the BBC immediately after the final whistle, the veteran centre-back did not attempt to mask the severity of the situation.

"The performance wasn't good enough. I feel hugely disappointed after conceding an early goal," Maguire stated. "We didn't perform well as individuals or as a team, and we didn't deserve anything from the game."

Maguire then directly challenged his teammates, demanding serious introspection as their winless streak stretched to eight matches across all competitions.

"We have to find something, to ask ourselves questions, and to look in the mirror. That's the most important thing, to think about what more we can do and what we can give to the team, and if we do that we'll get somewhere," he explained.

When asked if he felt personal responsibility for the collapse, Maguire did not hesitate. "Definitely. You have to take care of your performance and take responsibility. This is a big club, and every day you have to prove you are worthy of wearing this badge."

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A dismal start

The 3-0 defeat, courtesy of goals from Rayan (38'), Marcus Tavernier (43'), and Evanilson (71'), leaves Manchester United languishing in 16th place in the Premier League.

Having collected just seven points from their opening eight fixtures, this represents the club's worst start to a league season in 40 years, dating back to the infamous 1986/87 campaign where they secured just four points at the same stage.

The dismal on-pitch statistics are compounded by a toxic atmosphere behind the scenes. Carrick's bold decision to leave club captain Bruno Fernandes on the bench as an unused substitute against Bournemouth, a punishment for the midfielder's recent public criticism of the coaching staff, has further fractured a deeply divided squad.

With defender Lisandro Martínez also openly questioning the club's hierarchy last week, the internal discord is completely visible.

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Maguire acknowledged the boiling tension but insisted any internal disputes would remain behind closed doors. "If these talks happen, they will stay private," Maguire responded when asked about dressing room showdowns.