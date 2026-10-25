Nigerian superstar Burnaboy links up with ex-Man Utd star, shuts down 80,000 NFL half-time show

Nigerian Afrobeats giant Burna Boy delivered a high-energy half-time performance at the historic first NFL regular-season game in France, returning to the Stade de France in front of a packed crowd of around 80,000.

The Grammy-winning star headlined the show during Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers versus New Orleans Saints clash in Paris.

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He powered through familiar hits including “Ye,” “On The Low” and “Last Last,” commanding the stage with his trademark charisma and stage presence.

African giant Burna Boy | Instagram

The appearance marked a full-circle moment: in April 2025 Burna Boy had become the first African artist to headline a solo concert at the same venue, selling out the stadium.

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After the set, Burna Boy linked up with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba backstage.

The French footballer, who was among the high-profile attendees at the landmark NFL Paris Game, was seen sharing a warm embrace and conversation with the African Giant.

Clips of the meeting quickly circulated, with the NFL itself highlighting the crossover moment between football and music.

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The performance formed part of the league’s expanded international series and underlined Burna Boy’s growing presence on major global sporting stages.

He has previously performed at the NBA All-Star Game, Champions League finals and the 2026 World Cup, further cementing his status as one of Africa’s biggest cultural exports.