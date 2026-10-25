NPFL Matchday 10: 3 things we learnt as lucky Ikorodu City remain Shooting Stars' Oga

Ikorodu City mounted a heroic second-half comeback to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw against Shooting Stars in the NPFL South-West derby. Here are three key takeaways as the Oga Boys preserved their 5-game unbeaten record in the fixture.

Ikorodu City FC maintained their long-standing regional dominance over Shooting Stars SC (3SC), fighting back from a two-goal deficit to salvage a chaotic 2–2 draw at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Matchday 10 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) South-West derby saw the Ibadan giants throw away a commanding first-half lead, preserving the Oga Boys' unbeaten head-to-head streak whilst leaving 3SC kicking themselves over dropped points

The Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan took centre stage on Sunday afternoon as regional rivals Ikorodu City and Shooting Stars battled out an entertaining four-goal derby thriller.

The visitors stunned the Lagos crowd by racing into an early two-goal lead, completely breaking through the hosts' defensive lines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shooting Stars started on fire.

However, a spirited second-half tactical shift saw the Oga Boys fight back to level proceedings at 2–2 by the final whistle.

The hard-fought point keeps Ikorodu City positioned in 11th place on the NPFL table, while Shooting Stars occupy 15th position, desperately trying to construct a safety buffer away from the relegation drop zone.

Full Time A hard fought #SouthWestDerby Ikorodu City 2️⃣ - 2️⃣ Shooting Stars #NPFL27 | MD10 #OgaBoys <> #WeAreIkoroduCityFC https://t.co/EMpgCW9wLT — IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) October 25, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the three key lessons we learnt from the dramatic South-West derby clash in Lagos:

1. Lucky Ikorodu City Survived a Major Scare

Boasting a highly commanding recent head-to-head record against their Ibadan neighbours, the Oga Boys stepped onto the turf as clear favourites to secure all three points.

Having comfortably won their previous two home fixtures against 3SC, the home support was left shell-shocked when a sluggish start saw them fall two goals behind early in the first half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the team showed immense character to rally back and share the spoils, make no mistake; this performance was nothing short of a narrow, lucky escape on home soil.

2. Composure Deficit Costs Lackadaisical Shooting Stars

This match was a case of two points dropped rather than one point gained for the Oluyole Warriors. After doing the hard work to establish a comfortable cushion in an unforgiving away territory, 3SC completely surrendered the initiative.

The visitors had several glorious openings to completely kill off the match on the counter-attack, but they played with a lack of urgency, looking strangely content to sit on their lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their lack of concentration allowed Ikorodu City back into the tie, proving that 3SC must fix their killer instinct if they want to climb up the table.

3. Ikorodu City Secure Crucial Bragging Rights as 3SC’s True ‘Oga’

Despite the immense scare and the defensive errors exposed during the opening 45 minutes, Ikorodu City successfully preserved their psychological hold over their rivals.

By executing a brilliant second-half response, the Lagos-based side extended their remarkable unbeaten run against their South-West neighbours to five consecutive matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aderemi Adeoye against Shooting Stars.