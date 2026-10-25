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Jose Mourinho exposes secret to beating Barcelona

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:15 - 25 October 2026
Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho analysed how his team overcame Hansi Flick's defensive set up.
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Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has detailed the exact tactical blueprint he deployed to dismantle Barcelona's high defensive line and secure a vital El Clásico victory.

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The Portuguese tactician guided his side to a monumental win at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, fundamentally altering the trajectory of the 2026/27 LALIGA title race.

The result ended Hansi Flick's perfect start to the domestic campaign with Barcelona. Crucially, the victory slashed the Catalan club's lead at the summit of the table to a mere three points, dragging Real Madrid firmly back into championship contention.

The triumph also extended Real Madrid's formidable run of form, marking their fifth consecutive victory across all competitions.

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How Mourinho exploited the offside trap

Speaking to the media following the intense rivalry clash, Mourinho offered a rare, transparent glimpse into his strategic preparation.

He explained that instructing traditional forwards to run in behind Barcelona's aggressive defensive line is a flawed concept, noting that Barcelona's defenders are meticulously drilled to catch attacking players offside in those scenarios.

Furthermore, any through balls that do bypass the trap are easily swept up by Barcelona's proactive goalkeeper, Joan Garcia.

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Mourinho therefore devised a system relying on late, surging runs from his central midfielders to shatter the opposition's shape.

The midfield solution

"I told Camavinga that Tchouaméni will stay low and protect the defence, and you will attack SPACE," Mourinho revealed.

"It's difficult for any attackers to attack space against Barcelona; the only solution is to do it with your midfielders."

"When your attackers do it, Barca's defence is prepared and coached for that, and your attackers end up being offside, or the pass ends up being cut by Joan Garcia," he elaborated.

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By anchoring Aurélien Tchouaméni deep, Mourinho granted Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham the tactical license to exploit the vacuum behind the Barcelona defence.

"The solution is to use midfielders like Camavinga and Bellingham to break that line, and it worked," Mourinho concluded triumphantly.

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