Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Mbappe outshines Yamal as Mourinho takes first Clasico

Kylian Mbappe's brace decided a stiffly contested El Clasico in Real Madrid's favour.

Kylian Mbappé delivered a dramatic 87th-minute winner as Real Madrid stunned Barcelona 2-1 at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday night, ending the Catalan giants' flawless start to the LaLiga season

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Hansi Flick’s Barcelona came into the game looking to extend their historic nine-match winning streak. However, José Mourinho’s Real Madrid side executed a brilliant tactical game plan.

Relying on disciplined defending and devastating counter-attacks, Los Blancos absorbed pressure and rode a clinical brace from Mbappé to secure a massive statement victory on enemy territory.

Key Match Details

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Barcelona tried to dictate the tempo early on, but they struggled to break down a resolute Real Madrid defence anchored by Ibrahima Konaté and Dean Huijsen.

The visitors struck first against the run of play. In the 41st minute, Kylian Mbappé found the back of the net to give Real Madrid a crucial 1-0 advantage heading into the halftime break.

The hosts responded fiercely in the second half. Following relentless attacking pressure, Raphinha continued his scintillating form by burying an equaliser in the 61st minute.

The goal ignited the Camp Nou crowd, and Barcelona pressed aggressively for a winner, ultimately launching 18 shots throughout the match compared to Madrid's 10.

As the game entered its frantic closing stages, both managers turned to their benches. Mourinho's tactical patience eventually paid off.

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In the 87th minute, Real Madrid launched a lethal counter-attack, and Mbappé proved to be the ultimate difference-maker once again. The French superstar finished cleanly to secure his brace and snatch a 2-1 lead.