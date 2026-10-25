Advertisement

2026 Ballon d'Or: Mbappe, Yamal snubbed by African legend in favour of surprise pick

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:34 - 25 October 2026
Cameroon legend Patrick Mboma has named his top candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal while snubbing African stars Achraf Hakimi and Sadio Mané
Advertisement

Cameroon legend Patrick Mboma has named Lionel Messi as his preferred winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or, ranking the Argentine ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

Advertisement

The former African Footballer of the Year also left African stars Achraf Hakimi and Sadio Mané outside his personal top five.

Mboma explains why Messi deserves ninth Ballon d'Or

Mboma, who helped Cameroon win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002, revealed his selections in an interview published by Africafoot on Wednesday, October 21.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker believes Messi remains the greatest player in football history and deserves to extend his record with a ninth Ballon d'Or.

Advertisement

"For me, Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer in history," Mboma said. He pointed to Messi's performances for Inter Miami and his influence during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Argentina captain helped his country reach the final despite falling short of another world title.

Mboma also acknowledged Messi's attacking contributions in Major League Soccer, while recognising the difference in quality between the American competition and Europe's leading leagues.

His selection follows Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone's backing of Messi for the award, adding another voice to the debate over the Argentine's candidacy.

Mbappé ahead of Yamal as Kane and Kvaratskhelia make the cut

Mboma ranked Mbappé second, despite the Real Madrid forward ending the 2025/26 campaign without a major trophy for club or country.

Advertisement

The Cameroon legend pointed to the Frenchman's individual numbers, including 31 La Liga goals, 15 in the Champions League and 10 at the World Cup, arguing that he had fulfilled his responsibilities despite his team's struggles.

Yamal came third, with Mboma praising the Barcelona winger's technical quality, consistency and development. However, he felt the teenager had not been particularly outstanding during Spain's successful World Cup campaign.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane took fourth place for his goalscoring, creativity and contribution to the team's performances, while PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia completed the list. Mboma suggested Georgia's failure to qualify for the World Cup weakened the winger's case for a higher position.

Mboma's top five features Messi, Mbappé, Yamal, Kane and Kvaratskhelia, in that order. His ranking mirrors Algeria legend Rabah Madjer's selections in one respect: both former African stars omitted African national team players from their preferred candidates. These remain personal opinions rather than official Ballon d'Or voting results.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles: Is Gift Orban now better than Victor Osimhen in Turkey?
Football
26.10.2026
Super Eagles: Is Gift Orban now better than Victor Osimhen in Turkey?
Kelechi Iheanacho posted this on his Instagram.
Super Eagles
26.10.2026
Sorry Iheanacho! Forgotten Super Eagles defender snatches award after RARE brace
History made! The unstoppable Nigerian striker who just hit 12 goals in 12 games
Football
26.10.2026
Is Kelechi Iheanacho now untouchable after 12-in-a-row record? Super Eagles trio run riot in Turkey!
Alex Iwobi equals Mohamed Salah Record! Only ONE legendary African star stands ahead of Super Eagles ace
Football
26.10.2026
Alex Iwobi equals Mohamed Salah Record! Only ONE legendary African star stands ahead of Super Eagles ace
Mbappe surpasses Messi to set El Clasico record
Football
25.10.2026
Mbappe surpasses Messi to set El Clasico record
2026 Ballon d'Or: Mbappe, Yamal snubbed by African legend in favour of surprise pick
Football
25.10.2026
2026 Ballon d'Or: Mbappe, Yamal snubbed by African legend in favour of surprise pick