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It was difficult — Carrick explains how Man United lost to Bournemouth

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:49 - 25 October 2026
Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago
Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United boss Michael Carrick analysed his side's defeat to Bournemouth.
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Michael Carrick cuts an increasingly isolated figure at Old Trafford as his managerial tenure hangs by a thread following a catastrophic 3-0 Premier League defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

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The 45-year-old manager watched his side completely capitulate on Sunday, October 25, leaving Manchester United languishing in 16th place with just seven points from their opening eight league fixtures.

This disastrous run marks the club's worst start to a league season since the 1986/87 campaign, amplifying rumours that the board is already sounding out replacements.

Names such as former Napoli manager Antonio Conte, who secured the 2024/25 Serie A title during his recent tenure in Italy, and Fabian Hurzeler are already circulating as leading candidates.

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Despite the scrutiny surrounding his position, the Old Trafford crowd offered a striking show of loyalty to their former midfielder at the final whistle.

Supporters actively cheered Carrick to demonstrate their enduring affection for the man who won five Premier League titles as a player at the club between 2006 and 2018.

However, the mood turned toxic moments later, as the fans directed deafening boos at the players once the manager had retreated down the tunnel.

A tense and anxious performance

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Addressing the media after the heavy defeat, Carrick offered a bleak assessment of his squad's fragile mental state.

"A tough day - the boys went into the game with the best intentions," Carrick explained. "They found it difficult today - bit of tension, anxiety and a bit unsure. It made it difficult."

The Red Devils were completely undone before the halftime whistle, with Rayan scoring in the 38th minute and Marcus Tavernier doubling the advantage in the 43rd minute.

Carrick admitted that the quick succession of goals placed his team in an impossible psychological position.

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"The two goals before half-time put us in a challenging position. The next goal then is important and I could feel the fans wanting to get behind us even at half-time," he noted.

"If we got that at that point then the whole dynamic would be changed but we couldn't get that at the point."

Defensive errors and refereeing complaints

The match was ultimately put beyond reach in the 71st minute when Evanilson capitalised on a catastrophic defensive error to score Bournemouth's third.

Carrick refused to criticise Leny Yoro for the mistake, choosing instead to protect the 20-year-old centre-back who arrived in Manchester in the summer of 2024.

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"Leny slipped, he's bitterly disappointed," Carrick stated. "He's learning and he's made one mistake today. That won't affect him, he's a top player. The wind takes the ball and it's a good finish from the third."

The manager also voiced his frustration with the officiating, specifically highlighting a harsh decision against teenager Ayden Heaven in the build-up to a dangerous set-piece.

"The free-kick against Ayden when he only tackled the ball, there was no one he tackled but the referee gave the free-kick," Carrick bemoaned. "The free-kick we need to defend better. Third goal finished the game in many ways."

With his captain, Bruno Fernandes, left on the bench and the squad looking entirely bereft of confidence, Carrick admitted to experiencing very mixed feelings on the touchline.

Unless a miraculous turnaround happens immediately, those feelings may soon be reflecting on a tenure cut abruptly short.

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