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Super Eagles star Ajayi reacts to second Premier League MOTM award

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:24 - 25 October 2026
Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi earned two Man of the Match awards for his dominant performance in Hull City's 1-1 draw against Brentford
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Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has expressed satisfaction with Hull City's response to their previous defeat after helping the Tigers secure a 1-1 draw against Brentford at the MKM Stadium.

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The Nigerian centre-back earned two Man of the Match awards for his defensive display as the newly promoted side claimed a point against the Bees.

Ajayi earns double recognition against Brentford

Ajayi was among Hull City's standout performers on Sunday, producing a disciplined display to frustrate Brentford and help his side avoid another defeat.

The former Arsenal youth player was particularly effective in his defensive duels, winning five of the six tackles he attempted. He also recorded four clearances, five recoveries and two interceptions, demonstrating his importance to Hull City's defensive efforts.

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His performance earned him the Premier League Player of the Match award, alongside Hull City's own Man of the Match honour. Ajayi received 43.6 per cent of the votes for the club award, finishing ahead of Oli McBurnie, Tim Iroegbunam and Lewis Coyle.

The recognition marked another personal milestone for the Nigeria international, who has become an important figure for the Tigers during their campaign.

Despite the individual accolades, however, Ajayi admitted that the result left the players with mixed feelings, particularly after they had hoped to collect all three points in front of their home supporters.

Super Eagles defender pleased with Hull City's response

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Ajayi welcomed the team's reaction following their previous outing against Fulham.

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"It's important that we had a good bounce back from last week, we did that," Ajayi said.

The defender acknowledged that securing a point was a positive outcome but admitted that Hull City were disappointed not to turn their performance into a victory.

"We are definitely disappointed not to come away with the three points, but a point at home is always positive,” he concluded.

Hull City will now look to build on the result as they attempt to translate their performances into wins and improve their chances of Premier League survival.

For Ajayi, maintaining his current form will be crucial as he continues to strengthen his position at club level and push for further involvement with the Super Eagles.

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