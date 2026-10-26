Is Kelechi Iheanacho now untouchable after 12-in-a-row record? Super Eagles trio run riot in Turkey!

History made! The unstoppable Nigerian striker who just hit 12 goals in 12 games

History made! The unstoppable Nigerian striker who just hit 12 goals in 12 games

Kelechi Iheanacho reached a milestone 12 consecutive scoring games in Turkey, leading a thrilling weekend of performances by Super Eagles stars across European leagues.

The absolute king of consistency right now does not play in Naples or Istanbul - he is tearing up Turkish football with an iron fist.

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Kelechi Iheanacho’s blistering, record-shattering form reached a legendary crescendo over the weekend as the Bursaspor frontman found the back of the net yet again.

The Super Eagles striker has now gone an unbelievable 12 consecutive professional matches with at least a goal to his name, looking completely unstoppable and provoking fierce debates over whether Eric Chelle can continue to freeze him out of the national team setup.

Meanwhile, a host of other Nigerian attackers sent direct, loud warnings to the national team selectors with breathtaking elite performances across Europe's top-tier leagues.

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GOAT https://t.co/GETEyw9OQD — Bursaspor (@BursasporSk) October 25, 2026

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The Super-Sub Miracles: Olatunji and Orban Drop Masterclasses

If Iheanacho captured the headlines, Victor Olatunji engineered the most chaotic, jaw-dropping storyline of the weekend in Belgium.

Coming off the bench for SK Beveren with his side trailing heavily against Westerlo, the powerful forward executed a sensational, lightning-fast super-sub brace to single-handedly wrap up an unbelievable eight-goal comeback miracle.

In the Turkish Super Lig, Gift Orban single-handedly rode to the rescue for Amed Sportif. The explosive star produced a brilliant goal and a sublime assist to spark a stunning comeback win, taking his impressive tally to four goals and three assists in just nine matches.

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Over in Greece, Cyriel Dessers left national team selectors with a major headache, scoring for the fourth consecutive match to secure a narrow away win for Panathinaikos over Volos. The 31-year-old now boasts an elite return of six goals in 11 appearances.

In the Eredivisie, Tolu Arokodare stayed red-hot, striking his fifth league goal of the campaign to net a hard-earned away winner for Ajax against Sparta Rotterdam.

Down in Italy's Serie B, David Okereke completely dominated, inspiring a comprehensive road win for Benevento against Arezzo by setting up two assists before smashing home a stunning goal of his own in a 3-0 rout.

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‘EVOLVING INTO A PROPER 10!’ Super Eagles skipper Wilfred Ndidi scores clinical striker’s goal with weaker foot against Crystal Palace

Defensive Mixed Fortunes: Awaziem's Brace vs. Premier League Showdowns

The weekend also treated fans to the bizarre sight of a central defender leading the goalscoring charts. Konyaspor's Chidozie Awaziem completely shocked Turkish football by scoring an incredible brace from the backline to fire his side to a comfortable home victory over Genclerbirligi.

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In the English Premier League, a heavy Super Eagles showdown saw Alex Iwobi make history by matching Mohamed Salah's appearance record while a rock-solid Calvin Bassey commanded the backline to lock down a clean sheet in Fulham's dominant victory over Coventry City.

The visitors introduced international teammates Frank Onyeka and Taiwo Awoniyi as second-half substitutes, but they were entirely nullified by Bassey's defensive wall.

Meanwhile, international centre-back Semi Ajayi put in a highly impressive, commanding shift for Hull City to preserve a gritty draw against Brentford, while teenage prodigy Benjamin Fredrick watched from the Bees' bench.

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However, it wasn't all sunshine for our boys abroad. Goal king Akor Adams put in an energetic shift but returned to factory settings as Venezia fell to a painful away defeat at Genoa.