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BALLER OF THE WEEK

Sorry Iheanacho! Forgotten Super Eagles defender snatches award after RARE brace

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 07:00 - 26 October 2026
Kelechi Iheanacho posted this on his Instagram.
Kelechi Iheanacho posted this on his Instagram.
Konyaspor centre-back Chidozie Awaziem has been named Naija Baller of the Week after scoring a rare match-winning brace against Genclerbirligi, edging out Kelechi Iheanacho and sending a bold reminder to Super Eagles selectors.
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The race for the latest Nigerian Player of the Week honours was one of the most fiercely contested in recent memory, but a totally unexpected hero has emerged from his international exile to claim the ultimate bragging rights.

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Konyaspor centre-back Chidozie Awaziem has been crowned our undisputed Naija Baller of the Week. 

While Nigeria's elite forwards ran riot across Europe's top divisions over the weekend, it was the 29-year-old defender’s jaw-dropping, match-winning exploits in the Turkish Super Lig that completely stole the show.

Read also: Naija Stars Abroad - Kelechi Iheanacho is unstoppable! But does his record-shattering 12-game goal streak prove he deserves a Super Eagles recall?

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Awaziem, who has found himself on the fringes of recent Super Eagles squads, put on an absolute clinic in leadership and attacking potency against Genclerbirligi. 

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem celebrates one of his goals.
Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem celebrates one of his goals.

Not only did he anchor a structurally compact backline, but he turned into an auxiliary striker, scoring a sensational brace from the back to fire Konyaspor to a crucial victory.

The defender's multi-goal masterclass allowed him to narrowly edge past Bursaspor talisman Kelechi Iheanacho, who looked to have the award wrapped up after extending his terrifying, historic goalscoring run to 12 consecutive matches.

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Awaziem also beat out fierce competition from Gift Orban, who staged a stunning goal-and-assist comeback miracle for Amed Sportif, and Belgian-based super-sub Victor Olatunji, whose rapid-fire second-half brace rescued SK Beveren in an eight-goal thriller.

Read Also: ‘ANOTHER WIN!’ Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi reacts to matching Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah’s historic Premier League record

By snatching the crown away from the country's most in-form attackers, Awaziem has sent a loud, undeniable message straight to the national team selectors ahead of the upcoming international break. 

With the Super Eagles defensive lines occasionally lacking goals and steel, fans may already demand an immediate recall for the versatile Konyaspor star.

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