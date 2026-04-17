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Best striker - Ex-Man Utd star urges The Red Devils to sign Victor Osimhen

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 10:09 - 17 April 2026
Galatsaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Louis Saha says Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world and believes the Nigerian star could transform Manchester United’s attack.
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Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has thrown his full support behind a potential move for Victor Osimhen, describing the Nigerian as one of the best strikers in world football.

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Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO
Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

Osimhen has been heavily linked with several European giants, including Barcelona, where he is seen as a possible long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski.

What Saha said

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Saha did not hold back in his praise for the Super Eagles forward, highlighting his experience and mentality at the highest level.

The former United striker believes Osimhen possesses the qualities needed to thrive under intense pressure at Old Trafford.

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“Victor Osimhen is still one of the best strikers out there, so I can see why he is being linked to replace Robert Lewandowski. Osimhen is a top player. I would love to see him at Manchester United,” Saha said via BetVictor.

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According to Saha, United’s current squad lacks a seasoned striker capable of leading the line consistently.

“When you are a striker at United, you need one or two experienced players who can take the pressure, maintain the quality, and help the others,” he explained.

He pointed out that while young forwards offer promise, they still need guidance from a proven goalscorer.

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Saha even compared Osimhen’s potential impact to that of Harry Kane, who has consistently delivered at the highest level for both club and country.

“He’s not ready yet, not able to maintain that quality every game like Harry Kane. That is the type of talent I think Osimhen has. He could be Man United’s own Harry Kane," he added.

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