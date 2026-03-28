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'Very useful game' – Iran coach speaks after Nigeria defeat
Iran’s head coach, Amir Ghalenoei, has called the Super Eagles' 2-1 victory over Iran in an international friendly played in Antalya a hard-fought win.
Goals from Moses Simon and Akor Adams ensured Nigeria’s dominance paid off, while Mehdi Taremi scored a consolation goal for Iran.
Full-time#IRNNGA #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/551p4UFyMm— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 27, 2026
What Amir Ghalenoei said
Ghalenoei described the match as a valuable exercise for his team.
The coach did not hold back in praising the Super Eagles, highlighting the pedigree of their players across top European leagues.
“This was a very useful preparation game. We were able to implement an alternative defensive approach against a strong and physical team like Nigeria,” Ghalenoei said.
He added, “Nigeria is a very good team, and all eleven players compete in major European leagues, including Spain, Italy, England, France, Greece, and Turkey.”
The Iranian coach also emphasised that the friendly allowed him to experiment with tactics and assess his squad depth.
“The national team needs matches like this. We tried to give more players opportunities, and with the option of making up to eight substitutions, we were able to evaluate different individuals,” he explained.
While Iran continues preparations for the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria will now turn attention to their next friendly match against Jordan.
The Super Eagles are using the tournament as part of their rebuilding process under Eric Chelle.