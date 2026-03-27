Maduka Okoye’s on-off partner celebrates his Super Eagles comeback with 'cute' family moment

Okoye received warm support from his family on his return to action for Nigeria.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye made a triumphant return to Nigeria’s starting lineup on Friday, 27 March.

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The Udinese shot-stopper starred in a 2-1 friendly win over Iran in Antalya, Turkey.

Okoye had been absent for the Super Eagles for nine months and 21 days, before being handed the gloves by head coach Eric Chelle. His last start was a 1-1 draw against Russia on 6 June 2025.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Moses Simon gave Nigeria the lead in the sixth minute, before Akor Adams doubled it shortly after half-time. Iran’s Mehdi Taremi pulled one back in the 67th minute to settle matters at the Antalya Stadium.

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Jelicia Westhoff Shares Adorable Support

Okoye’s on-off partner, Jelicia Westhoff, celebrated the comeback in the sweetest way possible. The Dutch model shared a series of heartfelt Instagram Stories featuring their three-year-old son.

Maduka Okoye’s on-and -off girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff | Credit: Instagram/Jelicia Westhoff

In the posts, little Isaiah Emil Okoye is seen proudly rocking a white Super Eagles jersey with green trim. One story shows the toddler sitting quietly, focused on a small golden object in his hands, while another captures him standing confidently by a hotel fountain, arms raised in celebration with the caption “#40 ”, alluding to Okoye's shirt number at Udinese.

Maduka Okoye's son | Instagram/Jelicia Westhoff

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A simple “Go Papa @ng_supereagles" accompanied the first post, set against Burna Boy’s “Love” playing in the background.

Jelicia Westhoff and Maduka Okoye

Born in late 2022 and first publicly introduced by his mother in April 2023 at six months old, Isaiah carries deep meaning in his names, “Isaiah” after the biblical prophet and “Emil” as a nod to his father’s middle name, Emilio.

Jelicia Westhoff and Maduka Okoye have a son

Maduka Okoye and girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff have broken up | Instagram

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