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'Since I was not Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper' - Maduka Okoye explains AFCON absence

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:18 - 27 March 2026
Maduka Okoye
Maduka Okoye revealed why he skipped AFCON duty with Nigeria.
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Maduka Okoye has shed light on his decision to decline a call-up to the Nigeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco where Super Eagles won bronze medal.

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The Udinese goalkeeper revealed that concerns over his fitness and form influenced his choice, following a period on the sidelines.

Speaking in an interview with Kicker, Okoye disclosed that he had been inactive for nearly two months due to a suspension linked to betting issues.

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He explained that, given his lack of match sharpness and his status as a non-first-choice goalkeeper at the time, remaining with his club, Udinese Calcio, was the most professional decision.

According to him, the move also allowed him to repay the club’s support during a challenging period in his career.

"Since I was not Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, I believed it was better to remain at Udinese, work on my form, and also show appreciation to the club for standing by me during a difficult period," Okoye stated.

The 24-year-old has since returned to the national team camp and is part of the squad currently preparing for international friendlies in Turkey.

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Under head coach Eric Chelle, Okoye is expected to get playing time as Nigeria faces Iran and Jordan in the absence of the first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali

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