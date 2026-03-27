'Since I was not Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper' - Maduka Okoye explains AFCON absence

Maduka Okoye revealed why he skipped AFCON duty with Nigeria.

Maduka Okoye has shed light on his decision to decline a call-up to the Nigeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco where Super Eagles won bronze medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Udinese goalkeeper revealed that concerns over his fitness and form influenced his choice, following a period on the sidelines.

Speaking in an interview with Kicker, Okoye disclosed that he had been inactive for nearly two months due to a suspension linked to betting issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that, given his lack of match sharpness and his status as a non-first-choice goalkeeper at the time, remaining with his club, Udinese Calcio, was the most professional decision.

According to him, the move also allowed him to repay the club’s support during a challenging period in his career.

"Since I was not Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, I believed it was better to remain at Udinese, work on my form, and also show appreciation to the club for standing by me during a difficult period," Okoye stated.

The 24-year-old has since returned to the national team camp and is part of the squad currently preparing for international friendlies in Turkey.

Advertisement

Advertisement