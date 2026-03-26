‘I want to stay in Italy’ - Super Eagles goalkeeper Okoye not looking to leave Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has revealed that he is not looking to leave Udinese anytime soon.

The goalkeeper has been an important player for his club this season, despite their inconsistency in the league.

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The Nigerian international has been at Udinese since 2023, but had a break in his career after he was banned for a two-month ban from football by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for violating betting regulations.

However, since his return to the team, his performance has earned him a call-up to the Nigeria national team after missing the 2025 AFCON competition.

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Okoye speaks about his future

Speaking from the Nigerian national team's training camp in Antalya, Turkey, Okoye shared his high regard for the forward during an interview with Udinese and Lega Serie A.

The goalkeeper also discussed his own career, expressing his contentment at Udinese and his love for Italian football. He described the club as the perfect environment for his professional growth.

Okoye in action || Imago

"I feel great here; it’s the perfect place for football," he explained. "We’re lucky; we have an incredible training center. When I step onto the pitch, I feel something strong; I don’t know how to explain it. I want to stay in Italy; I love it. I love the language, the people."

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Beyond Serie A, Okoye revealed he is an avid follower of European football, drawing inspiration from other top leagues. He mentioned his particular interest in German football, where his professional journey began.