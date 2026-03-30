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‘Unless something unexpected happens’ - Turkish pundit believes Osimhen will be fit to face Fenerbahçe
The Nigerian striker suffered a fractured forearm during an aerial duel with Ibrahima Konaté in Galatasaray's Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield on March 18.
Following the injury, the Super Eagles star underwent a successful operation at Maslak Acıbadem Hospital, performed by the club's doctor, Yener İnce.
The initial recovery timeline was estimated at five to six weeks, putting his participation in the crucial derby in doubt.
Tüzemen on Osimhen’s injury
However, Tüzemen has voiced his faith in Galatasaray's medical team, predicting that Osimhen will be in the starting lineup for the clash with Fenerbahçe.
In a statement reported by Haber Sarikirmizi, Tüzemen expressed his optimism. "Unless something unexpected happens, Osimhen will be in the starting eleven for the Fenerbahçe match," he said.
"There's an old saying in Turkish: 'A broken bone heals in as much time as the person's age.'"
He added, "Based on this, and valuing the technological advancements in modern medicine and believing in Galatasaray's successful doctor, Yener İnce, I think Osimhen will be on the field in the derby."
Osimhen has been in remarkable form this season, contributing to 38 goals (28 goals and 10 assists) in 39 appearances for both his club and the Nigerian national team.