Osimhen could get dream move as Spalletti hands Juventus 6-man shopping list

Luciano Spalletti's alleged demands from the Juventus hierarchy could boost Victor Osimhen's chances of securing his dream move.

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has reportedly submitted a comprehensive six-man summer transfer wishlist to the club's hierarchy, which could trigger a potential reunion with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spaletti’s demands

According to Goal, Spaletti wants a new goalkeeper, a centre-back, a full-back, a defensive midfielder, a playmaker, and a marquee striker.

However, according to reports, fulfilling the demands is strictly contingent on the Bianconeri securing Champions League qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Juventus currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings with 54 points, three points behind fourth-placed Como with eight matches remaining.

Spalletti’s need to acquire a reliable number nine stems from an impending attacking crisis in Turin; primary striker Dušan Vlahović is finalising a summer exit, while recent acquisitions Loïs Openda and Jonathan David have endured dismal campaigns, managing a combined total of just 11 league goals this season.

Desperate for guaranteed firepower, Spalletti has reportedly instructed the board to sign a quality centre-forward, which opens the door for a reunion with Osimhen, who has openly flirted with the Old Lady recently.

Osimhen’s chances boosted

Spalletti’s request increases the likelihood of Osimhen securing his highly publicised dream move to Turin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian striker previously thrived under Spalletti at Napoli, where his phenomenal 26 league goals propelled the club to the 2022/2023 Serie A title and earned him the Capocannoniere award.

Osimhen has recently flirted with the idea of joining Juventus, stating in a recent interview that he came close to securing the move before joining Galatasaray.

Additionally, he was accused of deliberately refusing to celebrate a goal against the Old Lady during their UCL playoffs clash to keep relations cordial with his desired future employers.

However, the most significant stumbling block remains the stringent anti-Italian club clause negotiated by Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis, which specifically prevents Osimhen from being sold directly to a Serie A rival within two summer windows of his sale to Cim-Bom or otherwise pay a €70 million penalty.

Juventus will either have to negotiate directly with Napoli to beat down the penalty fee before proceeding to seal negotiations with Galatasaray or wait till the clause expires in September 1, 2027.

Advertisement