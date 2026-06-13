Transfers: Arsenal join race to sign £80m Manchester United target
The Gunners are set to open talks with Bournemouth over midfielder Alex Scott, who enjoyed an outstanding 2025-26 season.
Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad for a successful EPL title defence next season and is considering at least 2 high-level signings.
Left-wing is also a problem position for the Gunners, with reports suggesting an imminent move for Aston Villa and England midfielder Morgan Rogers, who can play across the frontline.
Alex Scott to Arsenal or Man Utd?
According to The Times, the north London club are now set to make a move for Bournemouth's Scott.
The 22-year-old only missed one of Bournemouth’s league games as they secured a brilliant sixth-place finish, qualifying for Europe for the first time.
Arsenal will have to contend with Manchester United, who have also identified the midfielder as a top target this summer.
The Red Devils are undergoing a summer rebuild under Michael Carrick, and have already agreed a £35m deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.
However, Carrick is still keen on landing at least one more midfielder, with Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro departing.
Liverpool are also interested in the 22-year-old and have been linked with a move since Andoni Iraola left Bournemouth to take over at Anfield.