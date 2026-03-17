'This will be my last club' — Hansi Flick declares unfettered loyalty to Barcelona ahead of Newcastle clash

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has announced that he will retire as a Barcelona coach.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that he intends to retire from football management after his tenure with the Catalan giants concludes.

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The 61-year-old joined the Blaugrana in the summer of 2024, continuing a successful career which started in 1996 at Victoria Bammental in the third tier of German football and peaked during his spell as Germany’s assistant coach and Bayern Munich’s treble-winning head coach.

What Flick said

The German tactician was asked about his immediate future ahead of the Champions League last-16 second leg clash against Newcastle, and while he played down talks of an imminent contract renewal, he declared his unfettered loyalty to the Blaugrana.

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"I'm not thinking about going anywhere else; this will be my last club, my last job, and that makes me happy,” Flick said in the press conference.

The questions regarding his future arose directly in the wake of FC Barcelona's recent presidential elections.

Following his successful re-election campaign, President Joan Laporta confirmed his intention to extend Flick's current contract, which expires in June 2027, for an additional year, until 2028.

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Flick gunning for successful second year