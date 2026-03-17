Barcelona vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips: Stalemate at St James' Park sets stage for Camp Nou showdown

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is set at the Camp Nou as Barcelona is looking to overcome Newcastle and progress to the next round.

Barca enters this fixture as La Liga leaders after thrashing Sevilla 5-2 to maintain a four-point lead at the top of the table.

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Despite some setbacks early in the season, the Catalan giants have been able to remain at the top of the La Liga table consistently and still at the forefront to win two more titles this season.

Newcastle are 9th on the EPL table but have shown to be a force not to overlook, especially as they got an important 1-0 win against Chelsea.

The Magpies were also able to force Barcelona to settle for a draw in the first leg. This shows that they are not an easy opponent for any team to ride on.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary Tip Barcelona to Win 1.59 High Value Bet Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5 1.62 High Player Yamal to assist 2.35 Medium

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*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting

Barcelona to win

Barcelona has an impressive record in the Camp Nou this season and has yet to lose a game in front of their home fans.

While Newcastle will rely on their pace and strength, the Catalans will be able to control the game and even force their visitors to play most of the game from their own half.

Both Teams to Score & Over 2.5

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The thing with Barcelona this season is that they will concede as much as they can score. Therefore, a clean sheet is very unlikely in this fixture, given that the English side will be able to utilize their chances at least once in the game.

The Barcelona high line is another factor that makes the Spanish outfits concede goals. You only need fast-paced players to be able to beat the offside trap and slot the ball into the back of the net. However, we expect Joan Garcia to force some saves as usual.

Lamine Yamal to assist

Yamal at 18 is arguably one of the best players in the world at the moment, and he is a very strong Ballon d'Or contender after finishing second at 2nd at the award night last year.

Although Yamal was kept quiet until the last-minute penalty he scored, it would be difficult to pocket the Spaniard in front of his home fans. He will be the main man to provide the chances in the game, and if given the chance, should be able to get a goal.

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Predicted lineups

Barcelona (4-2-3-1):

J. Garcia; Cancelo, Araujo, Cubarsi, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Team News

Barcelona will still feel the absence of vice captain Frenkie de Jong in the midfield, even though Pedri is available to cover on that front. The absence of both full-backs Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde is something that Hansi Flick will also be worried about.

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The manager will likely stick to the front three consisting of Yamal, Raphina, and Lewandowski, with Rashford coming on in the second half to make an impact.

Newcastle (4-4-3)

Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Team News

Newcastle will be without Bruno Guimaraes, who would have been a very vital player to battle the midfield against Barcelona. However, Howe will be delighted that Sandro Tonali will be fully available to start at the Camp Nou.

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