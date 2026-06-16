'They will definitely be champions' – Pogba backs Carrick's Manchester United to win EPL

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has backed Michael Carrick to guide the Red Devils back to Premier League glory.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has voiced his confidence in the club's future, insisting that the Red Devils will win the Premier League under manager Michael Carrick.

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Pogba, who played alongside Carrick during his second spell at Old Trafford, believes his former teammate possesses the qualities required to restore Manchester United's status as England's dominant force.

Strong belief in Carrick's leadership

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Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Pogba expressed optimism about the club's direction and predicted that league success is only a matter of time.

"I think Manchester United will win in the next years; they're going to be champions of the Premier League," Pogba said.

The French midfielder acknowledged the competitiveness of the English top flight but maintained that United have the potential to return to the summit.

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He added, "If Arsenal can be champions then Manchester United will definitely be champion. It's a big statement. No disrespect but I believe they will."

Initially, Pogba suggested that the club could achieve the feat within five years before revising his timeline to a shorter period.

He continued, "In the next five years they're going to win. Maybe I went a bit far, I will say in the next three years. In my opinion I think they can make it."

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