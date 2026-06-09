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Man Utd plot shock move for chelsea star after transfer request

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:35 - 09 June 2026
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Michael Carrick is impressing as caretaker manager. - Photo: IMAGO
Manchester United are planning a surprise move for one of Chelsea's key players this summer.
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Red Devils boss Michael Carrick has reportedly identified Marc Cucurella as a top target this summer.

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Cucurella, who is one of several Chelsea players who have been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge since the end of the season, has now informed Chelsea that he wishes to depart the club this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The left-back, who was openly critical of the Chelsea board earlier in the season, is understood to have ‘no intention’ of staying at Stamford Bridge and believes his time with the club is now over.

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Manchester United to make move for Cucurella

Cucurella is prioritising a return to Barcelona, the club where he began his career, although he also has interest from several other European sides.

Cucurella, Chelsea defender || Imago
Cucurella, Chelsea defender || Imago

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have long admired him, while Manchester United are also closely monitoring his situation as they look to upgrade the squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Chelsea are reportedly resigned to losing the 27-year-old and would demand a fee in the region of €40-50 million.

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However, Barcelona are only expected to make a formal offer if fellow Spain international Alejandro Balde is sold this summer.

Cucurella is currently focused on Spain’s 2026 World Cup campaign and is prepared to wait until after the tournament to resolve his club future.

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Marc Cucurella Manchester United Chelsea
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