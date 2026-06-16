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Carrick ready to reintegrate Rashford following failed Barcelona move

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:24 - 16 June 2026
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Rashford's expected permanent move to Barcelona has collapsed after the Spanish champions opted against triggering his purchase clause.
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Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set for an unexpected return to Old Trafford after Barcelona allowed their option to sign the England international permanently to expire.

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The development brings an end to months of speculation surrounding Rashford's future and hands United manager Michael Carrick a significant decision ahead of the new campaign.

Barcelona decline permanent transfer

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Despite enjoying a productive loan spell in Spain, Barcelona have reportedly decided not to activate the clause that would have secured Rashford's services permanently.

The England forward played a key role in the Catalan club's successful league-winning campaign, registering 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions.

However, financial considerations and alternative transfer priorities appear to have influenced Barcelona's decision.

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Reports suggest the Spanish giants shifted their focus toward Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, viewing him as a more financially viable long-term option due to lower wage demands.

Carrick ready to reintegrate forward

With the transfer clause now expired, Rashford officially returns to Manchester United, where Carrick is reportedly willing to give the academy graduate another opportunity.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the situation, stating that Rashford's return is now formal, although no final decision has been made regarding his long-term future.

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While Barcelona remain interested in keeping the player, any future arrangement would likely involve another loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

Manchester United are understood to be taking a cautious approach before determining whether Rashford remains part of Carrick's plans for the upcoming season.

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