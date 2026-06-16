‘Senegal is a very high-level opponent’ – France Coach Deschamps ahead of World Cup opener

Didier Deschamps has urged caution ahead of his side's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Senegal.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has warned his players against complacency ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Senegal.

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The experienced manager insists the former African champions represent one of the toughest opening fixtures his side could face and believes France must be fully focused if they are to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Senegal earns respect from France boss

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Speaking at the New York-New Jersey Stadium ahead of Tuesday's Group I encounter, Deschamps stressed that the tournament's opening game carries significant importance, but should not be viewed as decisive.

He said, "The first match is very important but it's not decisive. Starting with a win in a four-team group is ideal and always the objective."

Rather than focusing on France's status as one of the tournament favourites, Deschamps chose to highlight the qualities of Senegal, describing the Teranga Lions as a team capable of troubling any opponent.

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The French manager acknowledged that opening matches often come with unique pressures and believes handling emotions will be crucial.

"The one thing we can't measure or quantify is the emotional aspect. Some players might tense up with the atmosphere around the match. The ideal thing is to be focused but also relaxed. Senegal are a very, very high-level opponent," he explained.

Ahead of the match, comparisons have inevitably been drawn to Senegal's famous 1-0 victory over France at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, one of the biggest upsets in tournament history.

However, Deschamps dismissed suggestions that the upcoming encounter should be viewed through the lens of revenge.

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