Trump to lift World Cup trophy in controversial FIFA decision

Donald Trump is expected to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy presentation alongside the winning team.

United States President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to play a prominent role during the trophy presentation ceremony at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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According to reports, Trump will join FIFA officials on the podium at MetLife Stadium for the final on July 19, where he is expected to help present the trophy to the tournament winners.

The move follows his widely publicised appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup final, where he remained on stage alongside Chelsea players during the trophy celebrations.

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Images from that ceremony quickly circulated across social media and sparked mixed reactions from fans and pundits alike.

A repeat of Club World Cup scenes?

Trump's involvement at the Club World Cup final became one of the most talked-about moments of the event after he stood beside Chelsea captain Reece James during the trophy lift.

Chelsea won the 2025 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

Several players appeared surprised by the situation, with Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer later admitting he had not expected the U.S. president to remain on stage throughout the celebration.

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Now, FIFA is reportedly preparing a similar arrangement for the World Cup final, potentially placing Trump alongside the victorious team during one of football's most iconic moments.

FIFA final ceremony plans revealed

Reports indicate that FIFA President Gianni Infantino will oversee the presentation ceremony alongside Trump at the conclusion of the tournament.

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Officials from co-host nations Canada and Mexico are also expected to be invited to participate in the closing celebrations, reflecting the tournament's tri-nation hosting arrangement.