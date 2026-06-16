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2026 FIFA World Cup: Scaloni makes Messi decision for Algeria clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:21 - 16 June 2026
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Lionel Messi's status for Argentina's World Cup opener has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks.
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Lionel Messi has recovered fully from a niggling injury and will start for the defending champions Argentina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Algeria.

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The 8-time Ballon d'Or winner has been troubled by muscle fatigue and has played just 20 minutes of action since May 24.

Argentina captian Lionel Messi | IMAGO
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Messi to start Argentina opener against Algeria

However, according to TyC and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Messi will be in Lionel Scaloni's starting lineup for their opener.

Messi’s inclusion represents a major boost for the Albiceleste. After winning the trophy in Qatar four years ago, the soon-to-be 39-year-old is determined to bow out on a high in his final World Cup.

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Scaloni has managed Messi’s workload carefully in the build-up, but has now decided the captain is ready to feature from the first minute.

Messi’s presence on the pitch will not only raise the team’s quality but also serve as a massive psychological lift for the squad.

For millions of fans, the World Cup truly begins when the iconic No.10 pulls on the sky-blue and white shirt once more.

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