World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup: Scaloni makes Messi decision for Algeria clash
Lionel Messi has recovered fully from a niggling injury and will start for the defending champions Argentina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Algeria.
The 8-time Ballon d'Or winner has been troubled by muscle fatigue and has played just 20 minutes of action since May 24.
Messi to start Argentina opener against Algeria
However, according to TyC and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, Messi will be in Lionel Scaloni's starting lineup for their opener.
🚨 Lionel Messi has recovered and will start for Argentina today on World Cup debut, reports TyC. pic.twitter.com/RlpGU8oH6K— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2026
Messi’s inclusion represents a major boost for the Albiceleste. After winning the trophy in Qatar four years ago, the soon-to-be 39-year-old is determined to bow out on a high in his final World Cup.
Scaloni has managed Messi’s workload carefully in the build-up, but has now decided the captain is ready to feature from the first minute.
Messi’s presence on the pitch will not only raise the team’s quality but also serve as a massive psychological lift for the squad.
For millions of fans, the World Cup truly begins when the iconic No.10 pulls on the sky-blue and white shirt once more.