Goodbye — Barcelona send Rashford back to Manchester United

Barcelona have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United on a permanent basis.

Rashford joined the LaLiga champions on a loan deal for the 2025/2026 season, which finished with the 28-year-old winning his first league title.

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Despite contributing 14 goals and 14 assists to help Barcelona win the league and Spanish Super Cup double, the Blaugrana decided not to exercise his €30 million buy option.

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Barcelona send Rashford back to Man Utd

Rashford has impressed during his time in Spain and is well-liked at the club, but Barcelona have baulked at the combination of the transfer fee and the England international’s high wage demands.

Barcelona END their interest in Marcus Rashford and send him back to Man United after refusing to pay just £26m for him https://t.co/LAV1YTn78y — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) June 10, 2026

Anthony Gordon’s arrival at the Camp Nou was the first sign that the Catalans were looking in a different direction, and Rashford will now return to United with his future in Limbo.

Both players share the same position, making Rashford surplus to requirements, considering star player Raphinha also operates on the left wing.

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United are expected to listen to offers for Rashford this summer as they continue their squad rebuild under Michael Carrick.